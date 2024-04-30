CanScribe Career College wins 2024 International Impact Company of the Year Award
CanScribe Career College is proud to announce that it has been awarded the prestigious 2024 International Impact Company of the Year Award by DotCom Magazine.
"We are thrilled to be recognized as the 2024 International Impact Company of the Year," said Colleen Chapman, CEO of CanScribe.”KELOWNA, BC, CANADA, April 30, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- CanScribe Career College is proud to announce that it has been awarded the prestigious 2024 International Impact Company of the Year Award by DotCom Magazine. The annual DotCom Magazine Impact Awards recognize entrepreneurs and companies that are leading the way in making a positive impact in their industries and communities.
The DotCom Magazine Impact Awards celebrate companies that exemplify entrepreneurship, innovation, customer dedication, and a commitment to their employees and communities. In 2024, CanScribe Career College stood out as an exemplary organization that embodies these values.
"We are thrilled to be recognized as the 2024 International Impact Company of the Year," said Colleen Chapman, CEO of CanScribe. "This award is a testament to the hard work and dedication of our entire team, as well as our unwavering commitment to our customers, employees, and community. It is an honor to be among the esteemed winners of the DotCom Magazine Impact Awards."
One of the key factors that set CanScribe Career College apart from its peers is its unwavering commitment to its students. In addition to its dedication to customers, CanScribe is known for its relentless pursuit of innovation and creativity. The company constantly pushes the boundaries of what is possible leveraging a unique business model to stay ahead of the competition.
Beyond its business success, CanScribe places a high value on its employees, recognizing them as the backbone of the organization. The company fosters a positive and supportive work environment that encourages creativity, collaboration, and growth, ensuring that its team members are empowered to reach their full potential. Moreover, CanScribe firmly believes in giving back to the community and being a responsible corporate citizen. Through charitable donations and community service initiatives, the company actively contributes to creating a better world beyond its bottom line.
The 2024 DotCom Magazine Impact Award winners represent the epitome of entrepreneurship and excellence in running great companies. These distinguished organizations demonstrate that success can be achieved hand in hand with making a positive impact on society.
"We extend our warmest congratulations to all the winners of the 2024 DotCom Magazine Impact Awards," added Colleen Chapman, CEO. "Together, we are shaping a better future, and we are excited about the positive change that we can collectively bring to the world."
About CanScribe Career College: Started in 2002 as one of the first online colleges in Canada, CanScribe has grown to become a global leader in online education. The accumulation of awards and accolades over the years are testament to its continued pursuit of marketplace excellence and community involvement.
