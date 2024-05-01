Former Boxer Elmo Hudson Talks About His Groundbreaking Book in an Interview with Emmy Award Winner, Logan Crawford
The Spotlight TV presents an interview with Elmo Hudson, a boxer-turned-author as he shares his journey from battling Alzheimer's to miraculous healing.
"All-American Hero," highlighting his achievements as a boxer and his service as a machine gun operator during the Vietnam War”VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA, CANADA, May 1, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- In this captivating conversation, Elmo Hudson, a man of faith and tenacity, shares about his latest book “First Survival of Alzheimer’s: Healed by the Holy Spirit'' and his remarkable journey from battling Alzheimer's Disease. He also shares about his battle with high blood pressure to his miraculous healing – all while maintaining an unwavering dedication to his beliefs. Diagnosed with Alzheimer’s Disease in 2008, Elmo endured a tumultuous journey marked by countless psychiatric treatments, hospitalizations, and seven years of being bedridden. However, his story takes a transformative turn as he recounts a spiritual awakening during his return from a church convention in Louisville, Kentucky, where the Holy Spirit intervened and brought about his miraculous healing.
— Logan Crawford
Throughout the interview, Elmo reflects on his steadfast faith, attributing his recovery to prayer and fasting, practices he has faithfully upheld since 1995. He credits his mother and sister for instilling in him the importance of fasting as a spiritual discipline.
Despite the challenges he faced, Elmo remained resolute in his faith and determination. Logan Crawford, impressed by Elmo's resilience, describes him as an "All-American Hero," highlighting his achievements as a boxer and his service as a machine gun operator during the Vietnam War.
Elmo's love for boxing shines through as he reminisces about his favorite fighters, including Sugar Ray Leonard and the legendary Joe Louis, whom he reveres as the "knockout king." He shares his joy in reliving his boxing days through writing, describing the process of writing his book, Boxer of the Year: Hudson Vgm, as a fulfilling journey that allowed him to pour his spirit into every page.
When asked about his wife's reaction to his miraculous healing, Elmo beams with happiness, describing her response as "excellent" and expressing gratitude for her unwavering support throughout his journey.
Reflecting on his journey, Elmo emphasizes the importance of faith accompanied by action, stating, "faith without works is dead." His story serves as a testament to the power of faith, resilience, and the miraculous possibilities that await those who refuse to lose hope.
The interview with Elmo Hudson offers a touching glimpse into the transformative power of faith and perseverance in the face of adversity. Don't miss this inspiring conversation, airing exclusively on The Spotlight Network TV.
First Survival of Alzheimer's: Healed by Holy Spirit is available for purchase on Amazon, Barnes & Noble, and other leading digital book stores worldwide.
https://rb.gy/y2tbmz
About Explora Books:
Explora Books is a publishing and marketing firm located in the bustling City of Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada. We seek to explore literary potentials from the global self-publishing landscape and provide wider creative avenues to amplify their masterpieces for the world. We redefine creativity and innovation. We set new industry standards.
Diosdado Aba, Jr.
Explora Books Ltd
+1 236-259-4886
spratt@explorabooks.com
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
LinkedIn
Instagram
YouTube
Conquering Alzheimer's: The Ultimate Comeback