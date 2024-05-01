Piction Health Secures $6 Million to Democratize and Expedite AI-Driven Dermatological Care
EINPresswire.com/ -- Piction Health, a virtual dermatology clinic, is thrilled to announce it has successfully raised a total of $6 million. Investors include Flare Capital, Techstars, Argon Ventures, Good Growth Capital, Bayless Healthcare and others. Piction Health offers expedited dermatology care within 48 hours, helping patients avoid 3-9 month wait times typical in national dermatological services.
Founded by MIT alumna Susan Conover after her own experience with delayed skin cancer diagnosis, Piction Health has been on a mission to ensure no patient endures the anxiety of waiting for critical dermatological care. Leveraging AI alongside a team of leading dermatologists, Piction Health has set a new standard for quick and reliable dermatological services.
At Piction Health, new patients can receive diagnosis and treatment that is partly or fully covered by insurance, or a self-pay rate of $119, a price that's less than half of a typical dermatologist visit.
This fee covers evaluation by a board-certified dermatologist, a counseling call with a provider, prescription and lab test coordination, and assistance in swiftly arranging in-person care if required. Piction Health accepts various payment methods including credit, debit, HSA, and FSA cards.
To date, Piction Health has served thousands of patients across Massachusetts, Connecticut, New Hampshire, and Florida.
“This funding will enable us to expand our services and continue to provide rapid, affordable, and expert dermatological care to our growing patient base. We are proud to make dermatology care more accessible and efficient.” said Susan Conover, founder and CEO of Piction Health.
Piction Health plans to further enhance its AI-driven platform and expand its reach to more states, making expert dermatological care accessible to an even wider audience. "Our goal is to democratize access to dermatology, ensuring that everyone, regardless of their location or economic status, can receive timely and effective skin care," added Conover.
To address AI gender and racial bias, Piction Health has curated a vast database comprising hundreds of thousands of patient cases spanning various age groups, skin tones, and body parts. This collaborative effort with dermatologists worldwide ensures that patients receive the utmost quality and personalized dermatology care.
“Argon Ventures is an investor in Piction Health because of their potential to significantly increase accessibility to dermatology care. We're proud to be part of their journey and look forward to Piction expanding its reach and further their mission to bring quality care to all.” said Andy Feinberg, Managing Partner at Argon Ventures.
About Piction Health
Piction Health is a virtual dermatology clinic. Headquartered in Boston, Piction serves patients across the United States. Piction provides expert dermatology care within 48 hours, bypassing 3-9 month national wait times for dermatology appointments. Piction combines AI with top-tier dermatologists to ensure nobody has an anxious wait for an answer. For more information, visit Piction Health's website.
Susan Conover
