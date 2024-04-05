Concarlo Therapeutics Presents Novel Therapeutic Approach for ER+ Metastatic Breast Cancer Targeting the CDK Pathway
EINPresswire.com/ -- Concarlo Therapeutics ("Concarlo"), a preclinical-stage precision oncology company whose mission is to dramatically improve outcomes for patients with drug resistant cancers by creating transformative therapies, will be presenting their new drug candidate, IpY.20 at AACR 2024.
IpY.20 is offering new hope for patients battling estrogen receptor-positive (ER+) metastatic breast cancer (mBC). This innovative treatment addresses the limitations of current drugs and aims to improve survival rates.
Breast cancer often stems from uncontrolled cell division, driven by proteins called cyclin-dependent kinases (CDKs). While existing drugs like palbociclib target CDK4/6, they eventually falter as tumors develop resistance, leaving few options for patients.
Concarlo is taking a novel approach by targeting a central regulator in cell division, the protein p27. By doing so, Concarlo’s p27 inhibitor simultaneously controls multiple CDKs, effectively halting cancer cell growth and offering a more potent and durable treatment option. Concarlo’s latest study results illustrate that p27 inhibitors exhibit tolerability in vivo in mice and block growth of treatment naive, CDK4/6 inhibitor-resistant cells and enhanced the efficacy of established CDK4/6 inhibitors like palbociclib and ribociclib.
“Unlike existing therapies, which often lead to significant side effects like neutropenia, a dangerous drop in white blood cells, Concarlo’s p27 inhibitor has shown to reduce these risks, potentially offering a safer treatment course for patients.” said Concarlo Therapeutics CEO and Founder, Dr. Stacy Blain.
Blain continued, “We have leveraged our knowledge of p27’s interaction with CDKs to identify additional modalities, including small molecule drugs, to inhibit p27. CDK4/6 inhibitor resistance is a substantial unmet need. Targeting p27 offers a unique, low toxic way to address this issue. While many companies are jockeying to fill this space, our approach has distinct differentiators and we are very excited for the road ahead.”
Concarlo's innovation with p27 paves the way for a new class of treatments, directly targeting the mechanisms of cancer cell proliferation and offering hope for patients with limited treatment options.
Results and the latest data on IpY.20 will be presented at AACR Annual Meeting 2024 on April 9.
About Concarlo Therapeutics
Concarlo is a preclinical-stage precision oncology company whose mission is to transform the treatment of all drug-resistant cancers by leveraging the unique characteristics of the p27 target. Leveraging the knowledge of p27, Concarlo is currently identifying small molecule peptidomimetic inhibitors, which are advancing to the clinic as well.
The company is female-founded and led, with a team of world-class scientists, drug developers, and scientific advisors. Despite many important advances in precision oncology, drug-resistance remains one of the major reasons for the more than 600,000 cancer deaths in America each year. Concarlo is harnessing decades of research and experience to clean up what precision oncology leaves behind by targeting a unique cellular pathway. They are driven by their vision of creating a world of possibility and time, where cancer is a treatable, manageable and survivable condition.
Visit https://concarlo.com/ to learn more.
