Maclovio Yañez Villagrán Analyzes Market Trends and Challenges in the Oil Sector
MEXICO CITY, MEXICO CITY, MEXICO, May 2, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Oil prices have maintained notable stability, nearing five-month highs. This outlook, as indicated by Maclovio Yañez Villagrán, a oil entrepreneur and director of Núcleo SEPEC, is primarily attributed to economic growth in the United States and concerns over potential supply chain disruptions in the Middle East.
Specifically, Brent Crude has experienced a slight decrease of 10 cents, settling at $86.90, while U.S. West Texas Intermediate crude has declined by 3 cents, reaching $83.14 per barrel.
Despite these fluctuations, commercial inventories increased significantly by approximately 23 million barrels in January, reaching 4.5 billion barrels. Non-OECD countries have mainly driven this rise.
In this scenario, Núcleo SEPEC, a Mexican conglomerate with over two decades of experience in the oil and gas sector, stands out as an innovation leader. According to Maclovio Yañez Villagrán, the company has solidified its position as a front-runner by offering global cutting-edge solutions for well interventions.
Safety is a fundamental priority for Núcleo SEPEC, and measures such as the “Authority to Stop Work” promote a culture of accountability and integrity. As Yañez Villagrán mentions, this protects the workforce and enhances operational efficiency.
To ensure effective preparedness and the implementation of appropriate preventive measures, Núcleo SEPEC has an interactive well intervention simulator, a unique tool in Mexico, as highlighted by Yañez Villagrán.
Moreover, Núcleo SEPEC positions itself as a leader in identifying growth opportunities within the Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) considerations framework, ensuring sustainable practices and long-term viability.
Certified under ISO 9001, ISO 45001, ISO 14001, and OHSAS 18001 standards, Núcleo SEPEC strictly adheres to international best practices in quality management, health, safety, and environmental protection. Its wide range of services, covering the entire life cycle of oil wells, caters to the needs of both National Oil Companies and private entities.
With successful ventures in Middle Eastern markets, Núcleo SEPEC has become a trusted partner in regions such as Kuwait, Saudi Arabia, and the United Arab Emirates. It focuses on specialized services that include coiled tubing operations and stimulation, solidifying its position as a critical player in the industry.
For Maclovio Yañez Villagrán, the continuous investment in cutting-edge technology and infrastructure underscores Núcleo SEPEC's commitment to constant improvement. Its specialized training centers and equipped laboratories ensure that its workforce remains at the forefront of the industry, driving operational excellence and customer satisfaction.
Fausto González
