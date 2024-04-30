HOCS Consulting, LLC and ReliaTech Network Solutions, LLC Join Forces to Create a Powerhouse of Expertise and Solutions

In a landmark move, effective September 1, 2023, ReliaTech Network Solutions, LLC officially merged, forming a new entity operating under HOCS Consulting, LLC

BROOKLYN, NEW YORK , UNITED STATES, April 30, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- In a landmark move, effective September 1, 2023, ReliaTech Network Solutions, LLC and HOCS Consulting, LLC officially merged, forming a dynamic new entity operating under the banner of HOCS Consulting, LLC. HOCS Consulting, an end-to-end technology solutions provider specializing in managed IT, cybersecurity and cloud solutions, and ReliaTech Network Solutions, a provider of top-class computer-related equipment, bring together a wealth of experience, expertise and shared values.

The decision to merge was fueled by a mutual commitment to honesty, integrity, a positive attitude and a dedication to excellent customer service. Having collaborated successfully for many years, the merger was a natural progression that aims to provide both ReliaTech and HOCS Consulting clients with expanded options and solutions while maintaining the personal working relationships they have come to trust.

Jeffrey Herskowitz, Vice President of HOCS Consulting, LLC, expressed enthusiasm about the merger, stating, "This is an exciting development for our clients and our employees. By combining the strengths of ReliaTech Network Solutions and HOCS Consulting, we are creating a unified force that will deliver even greater value and innovation."

Effective November 1, 2023, ReliaTech clients noticed changes in official documentation, with quotes and invoices now presented on HOCS Consulting, LLC letterhead. These changes reflect the integration of the two companies into a singular entity.

The merger positions HOCS Consulting, LLC as a comprehensive technology solutions provider, offering a broader range of services and expertise to meet the evolving needs of today’s businesses. Clients can expect the same dedication to excellence, with the added advantage of a more robust and versatile service offering.

"We are confident that this merger will result in a positive impact for all stakeholders, including our valued clients, partners and employees," added Jeffrey Herskowitz. "We believe that the combined strengths of our teams will drive innovation, efficiency and success for everyone involved."

As HOCS Consulting, LLC embarks on this new chapter, the company is grateful for the ongoing support of its clients and partners. Leadership is committed to ensuring a smooth transition and maintaining the high standards of service for which ReliaTech Network Solutions and HOCS Consulting have been known.

About HOCS Consulting

HOCS Consulting is a full-service managed service provider serving organizations throughout the United States. Since 1991, we have been providing innovative, personalized solutions in managed IT, cybersecurity, cloud solutions and more. HOCS Consulting is best known for its reputation for excellence, integrity and always doing what’s best for our clients. To learn more, visit their website or call 866-246-4627.