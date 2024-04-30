Submit Release
May Scratch-Offs Soon to Arrive in Lottery Retailers

Coming soon: Lotto America and 2024 Summer of Fun

JACKSON, MISS. – Three new pocket friendly scratch-offs will arrive in Mississippi Lottery retailers Tuesday, May 7. With great odds and big prizes, there is something for everyone.

Kicking things off is the $5 Money Maker with approximate overall odds of 1:4.94 and top prizes of $100,000. Prizes start at $10. Next up is the $2 Jumbo Bucks Classic with approximate overall odds of 1:4.49 and top prizes of $25,000. Fans of $1 games will enjoy Pocket Change with approximate overall odds of 1:4.82 and top prizes of $5,000.

Lotto America Coming Soon

With Lotto America joining the Mississippi Lottery’s draw game lineup and sales starting Sunday, May 12, players have great odds for a progressive jackpot that starts at $2 million for $1 per play. For $1 more, players can add the All Star Bonus feature, which multiplies non-jackpot prizes up to five times. Also, players can add the EZ Match option for $1 for a chance to win up to $500 instantly. The first drawing for the new game occurs Monday, May 13. Drawings for Lotto America will be held on Monday, Wednesday and Saturday at 9:15 p.m., with results posted at mslottery.com around 9:45 p.m. Check out the how-to-play video at mslottery.com/Lotto-America.

2024 Summer of Fun
Starting in mid-May, the Mississippi Lottery returns with the ever-popular 2024 Summer of Fun promotion. Fifteen drawings starting May 21 will offer Mississippi Insiders the opportunity to win cash, grills, coolers, a 20-foot Sun Tracker pontoon boat or a Nissan Titan Pro 4-X truck. There’s no cost to enter, just sign up to be an Insider to receive the link each week. Details will be available soon at mslottery.com/promos.

Jackpot Update
The jackpot for tonight’s Mega Millions® drawing is an estimated $257 million, with an estimated cash value of $115.6 million. The jackpot for the Powerball® drawing tomorrow, Wednesday, May 1, is an estimated $178 million, with an estimated cash value of $81.3 million. The jackpot for tonight’s Mississippi Match 5 has reset to an estimated $50,000 after one player matched all five numbers in the Monday night drawing. The player purchased the winning ticket worth $209,510 from Circle K on Highway 98 Bypass in Columbia.

