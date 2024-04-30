Launch of Groundbreaking AI Cancer Detection Platform Flamingo; Powered by Nvidia; Acquiring Cyclomics: NASDAQ: RENB

Share This Article

Flamingo underscores our commitment to changing cancer diagnostics in a transformative way, ultimately offering clinicians a powerful tool to detect cancer across diverse omic layers” — Daan Vessies, senior scientist at RenovaroCube

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, April 30, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Launch of Groundbreaking Cancer Detection Platform Flamingo with Nvidia AI Computing Power, Plus Plans to Acquire 100% Ownership of Cyclomics: Renovaro Inc. Renovaro, Inc (Nasdaq: RENB) aims to accelerate precision and personalized medicine for longevity powered by mutually reinforcing AI and biotechnology platforms for early diagnosis, better-targeted treatments, and drug discovery. RENB includes Renovaro Bio with its advanced cell-gene immunotherapy company and RenovaroCube. RenovaroCube has developed an award-winning AI platform that is committed to the early detection of cancer and its recurrence and monitoring subsequent treatments. RenovaroCube intervenes at a stage where potential therapy can be most effective. RenovaroCube is a molecular data science company with a background in FinTech and a 10-year history. RENB brings together proprietary artificial intelligence (AI) technology, multi-omics, multi-modal data, and the expertise of a carefully selected multidisciplinary team to radically accelerate precision medicine and enable breakthrough changes in cancer care.Upon the closing of the acquisition of Cyclomics (winner of the Health Holland Venture Challenge), RenovaroCube will be capable of performing liquid biopsies using proprietary technologies to identify single cancer DNA molecules in only one vial of blood. In combination with Oxford Nanopore Technology, genetic information can be retrieved over multiple genetic layers to develop the next generation of cancer diagnostics. This has the potential to transform cancer care by enabling faster and more accurate diagnosis throughout the patient journey.RENB has announced a significant milestone in their collaboration. RenovaroCube has entered into an amendment to its binding letter of intent to acquire 100% ownership of Cyclomics, further cementing their shared commitment to advancing state-of-the-art technologies in cancer diagnostics and treatment. Their combined relationships with Oxford Nanopore and Nvidia will further position RENB RenovaroCube to be a leader in early cancer diagnostics and monitoring of treatment efficacy. Oxford Nanopore is a leader in sequencing technologies and Nvidia will provide vital super computing power and front edge software solutions such as Parabricks, BioNeMo, Monai and Nemo.Initially set at a 75% acquisition, this decision to acquire the remaining 25% of Cyclomics reflects the resounding success of their partnership and the remarkable synergy between the two companies. Upon closing, RENB believes the acquisition of Cyclomics into the Renovaro family will further strengthen its ability to create a powerhouse for cancer diagnostics throughout the entire patient journey, from early detection/recurrence and personalized treatment in late-stage diseaseTransforming Cancer Detection: RenovaroCube Introduces Flamingo, a Novel AI Model Based on FragmentomicsOn April 30th RENB unveiled its Flamingo, a potentially groundbreaking multi-cancer detection model contributing to its mission to transform early cancer diagnostics. Leveraging ultra-low pass whole genome sequencing (ULP-WGS) of cell-free DNA (cfDNA), Flamingo represents a promising leap forward in the fight against cancer.Traditional cancer detection methods often fall short in identifying cancers at an early stage when treatment is the most effective. However, the RENB Flamingo has the potential to overcome these limitations by harnessing the power of AI to analyze minute amounts of cfDNA data that is highly accurate."At RenovaroCube, we believe in pushing the boundaries of possibility," states Daan Vessies, senior scientist at RenovaroCube. "Flamingo undescores our commitment to change cancer diagnostics in a transformative way, ultimately offering clinicians a powerful tool to detect cancer across diverse omic layers."RENB believes that no single model or molecular modality will reach the requisite sensitivity and specificity throughout the entire patient journey for personalized, precision medicine, from early detection, to predicting the effectiveness of various treatment options, to monitoring the response to therapy within days of starting it, to detecting recurrence at the earliest possible moment. Therefore, our AI/machine learning platform, The RENB Cube, integrates multi-omic data, offering a uniquely comprehensive approach to cancer detection by leveraging a library of trained models for multiple omic layers. One such model Flamingo focuses on is the detection of cancer from ultra-low pass whole genome sequencing (ULP-WGS) cfDNA data using fragmentomics.The RENB Flamingo's development marks a significant milestone in the quest for early cancer detection with RenovaroCube’s engine. By utilizing as few as only 200,000 cell-free DNA fragments per sample, integrating fragment lengths, and sequence motifs and employing a meticulously designed neural network, Flamingo achieves remarkable performance in distinguishing cancer from healthy samples.By augmenting The RENB Cube's arsenal of models operating across various omic layers, Flamingo contributes to the development of non-invasive diagnostics to detect cancer early, enabling timely interventions and improving patient outcomes.RENB RenovaroCube invites interested doctors and scientists from international research institutions, clinical cancer centers and all stakeholders to join in the early research use application of our AI/machine learning platform to advance cancer diagnostics and pave the way for a healthier future.

Nasdaq Interview with Dr. Mark Dybul, CEO of RENB