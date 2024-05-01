Allure Skin & Laser's 'New Treatments Showcase': Empowering Innovation in Skin Rejuvenation & Intimate Wellness
We are thrilled to showcase our newest treatments and provide attendees with an opportunity to immerse themselves in the latest advancements in skin rejuvenation and intimate wellness”QUEEN CREEK, AZ, USA, May 1, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Allure Skin and Laser invites individuals to join them for an exclusive event, "New Treatments Showcase," an evening dedicated to empowering attendees with the newest treatments offered at Allure Skin and Laser. This transformative event will take place on May 16th from 4:00 PM to 7:00 PM at 21321 E Ocotillo Rd. Suite 128, Queen Creek, AZ 85142.
— Dr. Lino Ossanna
"New Treatments Showcase" promises an immersive experience filled with empowerment, enlightenment, and connection, offering attendees the opportunity to dive into the latest advancements in skin rejuvenation and intimate wellness.
Key highlights of the event include:
- Exploration of Latest Advancements: Discover the latest advancements in transformative treatments aimed at enhancing one's journey towards increased confidence.
- Engagement with Expert Providers: Connect with Allure Skin and Laser's esteemed healthcare professionals, where attendees can ask questions and gain valuable insights on M22 SmoothGlow, Lumenis LightSheer Quattro, Legend Pro RF Microneedling, FemTouch, and AcuPulse Co2 Laser.
- Exciting Prizes: Participate in the raffle for a chance to win amazing prizes!
- Amazing Goodie Bags: Attendees will receive exclusive goodie bags valued at $50, packed with treasures to elevate their experience. Inside, discover a voucher for a FREE B12 shot, luxurious ZO Skin Health masks, complimentary vitamin C serums, and MORE!
- Indulgence in Self-Care: Attendees will treat themselves to an evening of relaxation and self-care, complete with lite bites and refreshments.
- Bring a Friend: Share this empowering experience with a friend passionate about well-being.
"We are thrilled to showcase our newest treatments and provide attendees with an opportunity to immerse themselves in the latest advancements in skin rejuvenation and intimate wellness," said Dr. Lino Ossanna, MD at Allure Skin and Laser. "At Allure Skin and Laser, we prioritize the health and empowerment of our clients, and we look forward to delivering an enriching experience for all."
To RSVP for this exclusive event, contact Allure Skin and Laser at (480) 888-1223 or RSVP HERE. The cost of attendance is $25, which will be applied towards treatment.
About Allure Skin and Laser
Allure Skin & Laser offers treatments in a relaxed, comfortable setting with experienced, licensed professionals. Individuals can rest assured knowing that our medical director is a board-certified MD and is onsite. Our sole purpose is listening to our clients concerns and creating a plan to help them feel beautiful, younger and more confident. We promise to bring out everyone's personal best in the safest and most relaxing medical environment, while using only the latest technology and techniques in aesthetic medicine. We wholeheartedly believe in the importance of professional, science-based treatments. Whether someone is seeking a consultation for injections, skincare regimens, anti-aging treatments, laser hair removal, or acne, our team is here to help.
Dr. Lino Ossanna, MD
Allure Skin and Laser
+1 480-888-1223
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Instagram