Jackie Withrow Hospital in Beckley Earns Four-Star CMS rating

The West Virginia Department of Health Facilities (DHF) is pleased to announce Jackie Withrow Hospital in Beckley, W.Va. has been awarded a four-star rating by the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services (CMS). The ratings are based on points granted for health inspections, quality measures, and staffing. They also take into account how much individualized attention patients receive from nursing staff. A rating of four out of five stars is considered “above average” by the CMS standards. 

Nursing Home Administrator, Aimee Bragg, called the recent score a testament to the hard work the team puts in everyday to ensure the best quality care for patients. “They care for these patients like they would their own families and these scores are a testament to that hard work.”

“Without this teamwork, we would not have the opportunity to receive this recognition. I am incredibly humbled by the work that our team puts in day in and day out to make sure patients have the best experience possible,” she added. 

Jackie Withrow Hospital serves the community by providing Medicaid-eligible West Virginia residents who qualify long-term care nursing home placement.  These residents typically present with comorbidities of chronic physical and mental health conditions. The hospital’s mission is to promote a safe and healthy living environment for all residents by providing quality service to meet the physical, mental, emotional and spiritual needs of all residents in the most cost effective manner.

To learn more about the CMS scoring system, visit Find Healthcare Providers: Compare Care Near You | Medicare.

