Empowering Refugees and Immigrants: The Ethiopian Community Development Council's Unique Approach
By fostering a network of organizations founded and led by individuals with lived experience, we ensure culturally sensitive and nuanced support for those in need.”ARLINGTON, VIRGINIA, UNITED STATES, April 30, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Ethiopian Community Development Council (ECDC), a non-profit organization dedicated to empowering refugees and immigrants across the United States, is set to host its national conference on Tuesday May 21 and Wednesday, May 22nd, 2024, at the Doubletree Crystal City at 300 Army Navy Dr. in Arlington, VA. The ECDC is committed to fostering a network of organizations founded and/or led by former refugees and immigrants. This approach ensures culturally sensitive, nuanced support and understanding of the complex challenges faced by those seeking a new life in the United States.
— Tsehaye Teferra, Ph.D ECDC Founder & President
ECDC’s annual conference is part of ECDC’s efforts to enhance awareness and support for refugees and immigrants. The conference explores ways to strengthen resettlement programs and services, promote cultural, educational, and socio-economic development initiatives, and help newcomers become productive members of their communities. Each year, attendees network with national leaders in refugee and humanitarian affairs, receive updates on policy and program issues, learn best practices, and gain inspiration from their experiences at the event.
On May 22 from 7-11 pm, also at the Doubletree in Arlington, VA ECDC will host its annual gala dinner to not only raise much-needed funding but to celebrate the hard work and accomplishments of the organization as it moves forward to celebrate diversity and offer much-needed services to immigrants in need.
Founded by Tsehaye Teferra, Ph.D., the ECDC stands as the only national resettlement agency in the United States founded by an African. Dr. Teferra's visionary leadership and commitment to fostering a network of organizations led by former refugees and immigrants drive the ECDC's unique approach to refugee resettlement.
"At the heart of the ECDC's mission is a deep understanding of the complex challenges faced by refugees and immigrants seeking a new life in the United States," said Dr. Teferra. "By fostering a network of organizations founded and led by individuals with lived experience, we ensure culturally sensitive and nuanced support for those in need."
The ECDC's national conference serves as a platform to highlight the organization's innovative approach to refugee resettlement and to address the pressing issues facing refugees and immigrants in today's world. Attendees can expect insightful discussions, engaging workshops, and networking opportunities aimed at empowering and uplifting refugee and immigrant communities across the country.
Key details of the ECDC's National Conference:
Date: Tuesday, May 21 (beginning at 7:30 am) and Wednesday, May 22nd, 2024
Location: Doubletree Crystal City, 300 Army Navy Dr, Arlington, VA
Key details of ECDC's Gala
Date: Wednesday, May 22nd, 2024
Time: 7-11 pm
Location: Doubletree Crystal City, 300 Army Navy Dr, Arlington, VA
Wendy Gordon
Flash Public Relations
+1 202-412-6268
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Instagram