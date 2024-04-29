Two ISAC Members Elected as Fellows of AIMBE
AIMBE Welcomes Two Esteemed Members of the International Society for Advancement of Cytometry (ISAC)700 PENNSYLVANIA AVE. SE, 2ND FLOOR, WASHINGTON, DC 20003, USA, April 29, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The American Institute for Medical and Biological Engineering (AIMBE) Fellows, representing the top 2% of medical and biological engineers globally, recently welcomed two esteemed members of the International Society for Advancement of Cytometry (ISAC) into their prestigious ranks.
Dr. Jessica P. Houston, the current President of ISAC, and Dr. Dayong Jin were inducted as Fellows during the annual AIMBE meeting held in Washington DC on March 25th.
The International Society for Advancement of Cytometry (ISAC) proudly celebrates the achievements of these professionals, whose contributions exemplify the forefront of science and engineering research. Their elevation to AIMBE Fellows not only honors their individual accomplishments but also underscores the collective impact of ISAC members worldwide.
Dr. Jessica P. Houston was recognized "for pioneering contributions to single cell spectroscopy via innovation in instrumentation and software and international leadership advancing cytometry." Dr. Dayong Jin was acknowledged "for pioneering contributions to photon-upconversion materials and innovative photonics technologies for diagnostics."
The induction of these two distinguished ISAC members underscores the significant impact they have made in the fields of science and engineering. Their achievements were celebrated amidst a gathering of AIMBE Fellows from around the globe, emphasizing the pivotal role that engineering and science play in shaping our lives.
“We are proud to celebrate the induction of Dr. Jessica P. Houston and Dr. Dayong Jin as Fellows, a testament to their pioneering contributions in their respective fields. Dr. Houston's groundbreaking work in single-cell spectroscopy and Dr. Jin's transformative advancements in photon-upconversion materials are not only enhancing diagnostic technologies but are also paving the way for future discoveries. Together, their achievements underscore our mission and the importance of global educational and scientific endeavors, shared Courtney Brooks Kamin, Executive Director of ISAC.
AIMBE's commitment to advocating for federal funding for science and engineering resonates strongly with ISAC's mission, as highlighted by the critical importance of funding from agencies such as NIH, NSF, USDA, and DOE to ISAC members, particularly those from the USA.
Dr. Jessica P. Houston and Dr. Dayong Jin’s journey to becoming AIMBE Fellows is particularly remarkable as both were among the earliest participants in the ISAC Scholars program, now known as the Marylou Ingram ISAC Scholars. This program, designed to nurture the highest level of achievement among ISAC's emerging leaders, has once again demonstrated its effectiveness in shaping future luminaries in the fields of science and engineering.
Dr. Dayong Jin's illustrious career is further exemplified by his recognition as a Clarivate Highly Cited Researcher, placing him among the top 0.1% of influential researchers across multiple disciplines. His accolades include prestigious awards such as the Australian Museum Eureka Prize (2015), the Australian Prime Minister Prize for Science – Physical Scientist of the Year (2017), and the Australian Research Council Laureate Fellowship (2021). He is also a fellow of the Australian Academy of Technology and Engineering.
About ISAC
The International Society for the Advancement of Cytometry (ISAC) is a global scientific society dedicated to advancing scientific discovery and clinical care through the power of cytometry. For more information, visit www.isac-net.org.
For further conference information, log in to https://www.cytoconference.org/
Courtney Brooks Kamin, Executive Director
ISAC
+1 202-932-6998
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
LinkedIn
Instagram