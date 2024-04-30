NBAA Welcomes Progress on FAA Reauthorization Bill

Contact: Dan Hubbard, 202-431-5970, dhubbard@nbaa.org

Washington, DC, April 30, 2024 – The National Business Aviation Association (NBAA) today welcomed House and Senate negotiators’ agreement, released early Monday morning, on a bipartisan, bicameral bill to reauthorize the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA).

Shortly after midnight, leaders of the House Transportation and Infrastructure Committee and Senate Commerce Committee reached agreement on a compromise FAA bill, which reflects a number of priorities for which NBAA has advocated. A copy of the legislation – the product of months-long work between the two chambers – was made public yesterday.

“We commend the House and Senate Committees for maintaining a continued focus on passing a multi-year authorization bill,” said NBAA President and CEO Ed Bolen. “Agreement on the compromise marks a key step in ensuring the FAA has the direction needed for long-term planning, as well as operational safety and targeted investment. We look forward to working with Congress on approval of a final reauthorization bill.”

The measure contains a number of provisions supported by NBAA, including language to expand workforce development programs, improve aviation safety globally, provide funding for community airports and help integrate sustainable aviation, such as advanced air mobility.

The bill now awaits consideration by the Senate, which could come as early as Wednesday this week. After Senate approval, the legislation would need to be approved by the House and signed into law by the president. The most recent extension to the FAA authorization bill, passed in 2018, expires on May 10.

# # #

Founded in 1947 and based in Washington, DC, the National Business Aviation Association (NBAA) is the leading organization for companies that rely on general aviation aircraft to help make their businesses more efficient, productive and successful. The association represents more than 10,000 company and professional members and provides more than 100 products and services to the business aviation community, including the NBAA Business Aviation Convention & Exhibition (NBAA-BACE), the world’s largest civil aviation trade show. Learn more about NBAA at nbaa.org.

Members of the media may receive NBAA Press Releases immediately via email. To subscribe to the NBAA Press Release email list, submit the online form.