OspreyBio Completes Development of the Bird of Prey platform, Greatly Simplifying Building of Complex Multigenic Vectors
Company will showcase the Bird of Prey modular multi-effector and multigene vector assembly system at ASGCT's 27th Annual Meeting, May 7-11, 2024, Booth #1131
OspreyBio's goal is to inspire the industry to ‘think multigenic’...”FREDERICK, MD, USA, April 30, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Osprey BioScience, LLC, a gene and cell therapy biotools company and subsidiary of privately-held BioSolution Designs (www.biodzn.com) plans to unveil Bird of Prey at the 27th annual meeting of the American Society of Gene & Cell Therapy (ASGCT), the nation’s premier venue for new developments in gene therapy technologies and therapies.
Bird of Prey, developed under the leadership of Thomas Reed, PhD, Founder and CEO of BioSolution Designs and the Founder and CSO of Intrexon (now Precigen), is a modular effector and gene assembly system designed to simplify and standardize construction of complex multigenic vectors.
As such, the system is said to advance the field of gene therapy technology significantly by enabling researchers at all levels to easily select, and link multiple effectors and/or genes in a single vector construct for clinically desired biological effects in diseases that require the modification of multiple cellular activities, such as chronic heart failure.
The patent pending Bird of Prey (BOP) system has assimilated “design complexity” within its hierarchical architecture so that multi-effector and multigene design is intuitive and subsequent assembly is widely accessible to researchers, even those with limited molecular biology training.
BOP’s modular building system, the first widely accessible platform of its kind, works by using a standardized base vector architecture, restriction sites, and BOP-compliant genetic componentry (controllers, reporters, therapeutic effectors, and gene delivery shuttle vectors). It uses established protocols so genetic components can be easily linked together in the base vector to build any multi-effector or multigene vectors needed to enable the desired biological effects.
The BOP-compliant genetic componentry is available to researchers on OspreyBio’s patent pending CloneCards®. CloneCards are an easy-to-use nucleic acid storage and delivery tool specifically designed for low-cost distribution of curated BOP-compliant genetic componentry collections at ambient temperatures.
The BOP system is available for research use through OspreyBio’s website www.ospreybio.com. It provides the capability for researchers to evaluate any number of gene combinations for applications, such as discovering new multi-gene therapies, multi-gene cell therapies, cell line development, assay development, transgenic animal development, and diagnostics.
“We look forward to introducing the OspreyBio products to the research community attending ASCGT,” said Sam Glickstein, CEO of OspreyBio. “OspreyBio’s goal is to inspire the industry to ‘think multigenic’ and become the leading gene-and-cell-therapy-centric biotools company, offering products for both academic and industry scientists seeking to probe any disease process of any complexity.”
Dr. Reed will join Mr. Glickstein at the ASGCT booth to meet with researchers and discuss their needs. “2017 marked a seminal moment in drug development history,” Dr. Reed noted. “With the FDA’s first approval of a gene therapy, the global therapeutic design tool kit has expanded to include gene and cell therapy along with legacy small molecules and biologics. This is an exciting time to be a drug designer, and OspreyBio is committed to providing researchers with the next generation of tools needed to develop complex, multigenic therapies.”
Visit OspreyBio at ASGCT, Booth #1131, May 7-11, 2024, Baltimore Convention Center, Baltimore, MD
About Osprey BioScience, LLC:
OspreyBio is a leading provider of reagents and tools that simplify the development and delivery of complex DNA and RNA therapeutics. The company, led by CEO Sam Glickstein, was founded in 2022 and is headquartered in Frederick, MD. OspreyBio is the only company dedicated to making multigenic research the new standard for complex therapy R&D. Today's multigenic diseases pose the biggest unresolved threats to human health. However, there are no accessible, easy-to-use multigene vector construction tools or multigene delivery tools on the market. The gene and cell therapy industry is still relatively nascent and genetic engineering technologies available to date have limited current approved and many therapies in the clinic to monogenic rare diseases. OspreyBio seeks to introduce novel multigenic gene and cell therapy biotools to enable gene and cell therapy research on complex multigenic diseases, such as heart disease, Alzheimer's, and many solid tumors. More information can be found at www.ospreybio.com.
About BioSolution Designs:
BioSolution Designs (BSD), the parent company of OspreyBio, is a biotechnology invention studio developing first-in-class multigenic therapies for complex diseases using proprietary purpose-built multigenic technology platforms to create, control, deliver, and manufacture such therapies for cardiovascular, neurodegenerative, and musculoskeletal diseases. BSD invents multigenic platforms and commercializes them as bio tools through its wholly owned OspreyBio operations. BSD also leverages the platforms to develop (up through IND filing) multigenic therapeutics and spin them out into disease area focused therapeutic companies. BSD’s platform/bio tools plus its therapeutics spinout business model enables distribution of external investments pursuant to specific investor interests in the platform/bio tools business or the therapeutics spinouts, as each have different risks and return profiles. The Founder and CEO of BioSolution Designs is Dr. Thomas Reed, who was previously the Founder and Chief Science Officer of Intrexon, now known as Precigen. More information can be found at www.biodzn.com.
