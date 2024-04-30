Mental Health Television Network Announces New Medical Advisory Council

ORLANDO, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, April 30, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Mental Health Television Network (MHTN) is proud to announce the formation of its new Medical Advisory Council, comprised of distinguished leaders in the field of mental health.

“We are honored to have these esteemed professionals join our council,” said Dr. Daniel Bober, Chief Medical Officer of MHTN. “Their expertise and dedication will be invaluable in guiding MHTN’s mission to provide credible and accessible mental health information to the public.”

The council’s new members include:

Ken Duckworth, MD: Chief Medical Officer of the National Alliance on Mental Illness (NAMI). Dr. Duckworth is a board-certified psychiatrist with a focus on adult and child/adolescent care. He actively promotes mental health awareness and education as an Assistant Clinical Professor at Harvard Medical School.

Dorothy Stubbe, MD: Medical Director, ACCESS-Mental Health Yale Hub. Dr. Stubbe specializes in child and adolescent psychiatry, providing extensive consultation services for primary care pediatricians to address mental health concerns.

Anna Yusim, MD: Assistant Clinical Professor, Yale School of Medicine. An internationally recognized psychiatrist and executive coach, Dr. Yusim bridges mental health and spirituality and is the author of the best-selling book "Fulfilled."

Mark S. Gold, MD: Adjunct Professor at Washington University in St Louis. Dr. Gold is a renowned researcher with groundbreaking work in addiction and psychiatry treatment methodologies. His extensive publications and research heavily influence the field of mental health.

Rajesh R. Tampi, MD: Professor of Psychiatry, Yale School of Medicine. Dr. Tampi is an expert in geriatric psychiatry and holds leadership positions in the American Association for Geriatric Psychiatry. He is a prolific author and editor of numerous psychiatric publications.

Paul E. Keck, Jr., MD: Psychiatrist, Founding President, CEO, Emeritus Lindner Center of HOPE. As an extensively published researcher on bipolar disorder and clinical psychopharmacology, Dr. Keck's contributions to mental health innovation are internationally recognized.

These accomplished individuals bring a wealth of experience in areas such as child and adolescent psychiatry, addiction research, geriatric psychiatry, and mental health advocacy. Their insights will be instrumental in shaping MHTN’s programming and ensuring its continued relevance to the mental health needs of the community.

About MHTN:

Mental Health Television Network (MHTN) is a groundbreaking media platform dedicated to transforming how we understand and address mental health. Utilizing the power of media, MHTN's mission is to increase awareness, provide information, and cultivate open conversations about mental well-being.