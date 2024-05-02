Gaza’s Ziad Family: A Journey of Resilience and Hope for Safety and Education
Gaza’s Ziad family, facing immense challenges, seeks safety and dreams of education. Their resilience fuels their hope.
Their only chance for safety lies in leaving Gaza, but the journey is fraught with challenges”GAZA, PALESTINE, May 2, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Ziad family, a seven-member family from Gaza, faces immense challenges. Despite the hardships, their unwavering love binds them together. Now, they seek safety, education, and a chance to rebuild their lives.
The Fight for Fundamental Rights
The Ziad family has been denied basic rights that many take for granted: security, food, shelter, education, and healthcare. Their daily existence is marked by uncertainty and danger. Yet, their resilience fuels their hope for a better future.
Aspirations for Education
Iman Ziad, an eleventh-grade student, dreams of continuing her studies alongside her sister, Amal (meaning “hope”). Their shared aspiration is to attend an engineering college abroad. However, the harsh reality of life in Gaza makes this dream nearly impossible. Schools and universities lie in ruins, and the ongoing conflict disrupts any semblance of normalcy.
A Home in Ruins
Once, the Ziad family had a home filled with decades of cherished memories. But everything changed in an instant when their country was attacked. Their home was destroyed, along with all their belongings. Iman’s father suffered a severe shoulder injury. Now, he requires ongoing treatment, including an artificial joint and cosmetic surgery.
Urgent Need for Aid
The Ziad family faces dire circumstances. They lack shelter, safety, and access to proper medical care. Their only chance for safety lies in leaving Gaza, but the journey is fraught with challenges. The Egyptian side imposes exorbitant travel taxes, making escape unaffordable for them. They need approximately $60,000 to coordinate their exit from Gaza to Egyptian territories. This amount includes travel costs, accommodation, and passport issuance.
In addition, they must cover the costs of studying abroad for their children and rebuilding their lives from scratch. The loss of their home, jobs, and possessions has left them with nothing but determination to survive.
Call to Action
The Ziad family implores compassionate hearts to contribute to their GoFundMe campaign. Every donation, regardless of the amount, will make a significant difference. By sharing their story, we can collectively create a path to safety and freedom for this resilient family.
About Iman Ziad: Iman Ziad is a determined student from Gaza, committed to overcoming adversity and pursuing education. Her story embodies hope and resilience in the face of hardship.
GoFundMe Campaign Link: https://gofund.me/86a2db90
Ziyad H. M. Ismail
Ziyad H. M. Ismail
+970 594 662 449
