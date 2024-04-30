DeMar Consulting Group Announces Appointment of Managing Director of the Office of Finance Practice
DCG is honored to welcome Stephanie Brown as their new Office of Finance Managing Director.SCOTTSDALE, AZ, UNITED STATES, April 30, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- DeMar Consulting Group, a leader in innovative financial consulting services, is pleased to announce that it has hired Stephanie Brown as the Managing Director of its Office of Finance practice. This appointment is part of DCG’s continued commitment to providing its clients with comprehensive and expert financial management solutions.
Stephanie Brown, the newly appointed managing director, brings 10 years of experience in corporate accounting and finance operations to DeMar Consulting Group. She holds a Bachelor’s degree in Accounting from Southern Adventist University and is graduating with a Master's in Financial Management.
"We are thrilled to welcome Stephanie Brown to our team," said Erik DeMar, CEO of DeMar Consulting Group. Her extensive experience in corporate financial operations will be invaluable to our clients as we continue to enhance our office-of-finance services and deliver exceptional value to them."
DeMar Consulting Group's Office of Finance offers a "Finance Department as a Service" model, replicating the complex financial operations typical of large corporations tailored for small to mid-sized businesses, startups, and others lacking a full finance team. This service covers essential functions like tax compliance, financial planning, accounting, treasury, payroll, and more, all aimed at enhancing financial management and promoting long-term growth and stability.
Businesses seeking to improve their operations can contact DeMar Consulting Group today to explore the firm's service capabilities and how they might benefit from their expertise.
About The Company:
DeMar Consulting Group, a premier CPA and management consulting firm, is dedicated to transforming businesses and catalyzing growth. With a commitment to delivering strategic insights and pioneering approaches, DCG empowers clients to navigate the ever-evolving business landscape effectively. Offering a spectrum of services, including strategic planning, financial planning and analysis, business process optimization, and more, DCG crafts customized solutions to address the distinct challenges faced by each business. Focused on tangible successes, the firm moves past just giving strategic advice, aiming to secure outcomes that are directly actionable for its clients. Through leveraging its industry-leading expertise and analytical prowess, DCG guarantees its clients are equipped with the knowledge to make well-informed decisions, driving them steadfastly toward their goals.
Erik DeMar
DeMar Consulting Group
+1 480-618-7292
info@demarconsultinggroup.com