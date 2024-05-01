Elnaz Sabeti, DPM of the Houstonian Foot and Ankle Specialists Awarded As TX Top Doc
TX Top Docs has reviewed and approved Elnaz Sabeti, DPM of the Houstonian Foot and Ankle Specialists based on merit.HOUSTON, TEXAS, USA, May 1, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Elnaz Sabeti, DPM of the Houstonian Foot and Ankle Specialists has been reviewed and approved by TX Top Docs based on merit for 2024. Dr. Sabeti is a board-certified podiatrist and a diplomate of the American Board of Podiatric Medicine.
Her academic journey began with a Bachelor of Science in Biology from the University of Houston in 2010. She pursued further education at UT San Antonio, obtaining a second Bachelor’s degree from UT Health Science Center.
Dr. Sabeti earned her Doctor of Podiatric Medicine degree from New York College of Podiatric Medicine in 2016. She honed her surgical skills during comprehensive training at Wyckoff Heights Medical Center in Brooklyn, New York, specializing in Foot and Ankle Surgery and Medicine.
Her training emphasized diabetic foot care, foot and ankle trauma, and limb salvage, with stints at Wyckoff Heights Medical Center, Plainview Hospital, and surgical centers in Manhattan. Dr. Sabeti's expertise extends to advanced surgical techniques and biomechanics of foot deformities, complemented by her warm bedside manner.
Dr. Sabeti's professional focus lies in preventing foot deformities in pediatric patients, treating foot injuries in sports medicine, and undertaking limb salvage in diabetic patients. She approaches patient care with a familial touch, striving for excellence through cutting-edge treatment options.
Continuing her commitment to education, Dr. Sabeti has engaged in various foot and ankle treatment courses. She holds certification in Houston Foot and Ankle Arthroscopy from the American College of Foot and Ankle Surgeons, along with Injectable courses such as Botox, Dermal Fillers, and Sclerotherapy from Empire Medical Training.
