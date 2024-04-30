MDC invites kids to fish for free on May 4 at Montauk State Park's Kids' Fishing Day

Body

LICKING, Mo. – Young anglers will have opportunities to catch fish and learn about fishing at Montauk State Park’s Kids’ Fishing Day. This event will be held 6:30 a.m.-5 p.m. May 4 at Montauk State Park. The event is being sponsored by the Missouri Department of Conservation (MDC) and the Missouri Department of Natural Resources (DNR).

At Kids’ Fishing Day, children ages 15 and under can pick up their free trout tag at the registration booth at the park from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m. on May 3 or on the day of the event. The spring branch will be reserved for youth anglers and stocked with trout during the day. Volunteers will be on hand to assist. Children are encouraged to bring their own fishing equipment. Parents are welcome to help the kids, but only one pole may be used between the helper and the child. Adults are not allowed to fish by themselves.

Fishing isn’t the only attraction of Montauk State Park’s Kids’ Fishing Day. There will also be free tree seedlings available, a fishing simulator, a mobile aquarium, and an invertebrate table.

There will be drawings for door prizes throughout the day. Individuals must be present to win. Free hotdogs and soda will be served from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. People can learn more about this event at mdc-event-web.s3licensing.com/Event/EventDetails/199941

Volunteers are needed to help with this event. Individuals wishing to volunteer do not need to be experienced anglers. If you would like to volunteer or donate to Kids Fishing Day, or get more information about the event, call Montauk Hatchery at 573-548-2585 or contact Assistant Hatchery Manager Kyle Case at Kyle.Case@mdc.mo.gov.