MDC invites the public to several Discover Nature – Fishing events in northeast Missouri

HANNIBAL, Mo. – The Missouri Department of Conservation (MDC) invites the public to learn the skill of fishing this summer.

MDC staff will host two series of Discover Nature – Fishing in northeastern Missouri in the coming months. Each series is comprised of two parts. The first part teaches participants about fishing equipment, casting, fish handling, how to tie a knot, and how to bait a hook. The second part teaches participants about five common Missouri fish, and how to fish with lures. Participants will also learn about fishing regulations.

Part one will be held at the following locations:

June 4 at Hunnewell Hatchery from 5:30-7:30 p.m. Register at http://short.mdc.mo.gov/46H . Hunnewell Hatchery is located at 6503 Hwy Z in Hunnewell.

July 23 at Henry Sever Lake Conservation Area (CA) from 5:30-7:30 p.m. Register at http://short.mdc.mo.gov/46j . Henry Sever Lake CA is located on Hwy KK in Newark.

Participants of the second part of these series must attend the first session prior to attending the second. Part two will be held at the following locations:

June 6 at Hunnewell Hatchery from 5:30-7:30 p.m. Register at http://short.mdc.mo.gov/46C . Hunnewell Hatchery is located at 6503 Hwy Z in Hunnewell.

July 25 at Henry Sever Lake CA from 5:30-7:30 p.m. Register at http://short.mdc.mo.gov/46F . Henry Sever Lake CA is located on Hwy KK in Newark.

Questions about these events can be sent to George Wisdom at George.wisdom@mdc.mo.gov. These events are designed for participants ages 7 and older. Participants will need a valid fishing permit. Purchase permits at http://short.mdc.mo.gov/Z4g. Learn more about Discover Nature – Fishing at http://short.mdc.mo.gov/Zty.