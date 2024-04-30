Michael Liberto, D.D.S. Has Been Approved As 2024 NJ Top Dentist
NJ Top Dentists has received and approved Michael Liberto, D.D.S. of Mountainside, New Jersey as a Top Dentist for 2024.SCOTCH PLAINS, NJ, UNITED STATES, April 30, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- NJ Top Dentists has reviewed and approved Michael Liberto, D.D.S. based on merit for 2024. Dr. Liberto is passionate about restorative dentistry and is trained in orthodontics as well as advanced cosmetic procedures.
Dr. Liberto completed his dental education in Washington, DC at Howard University, College of Dentistry where he also received awards for restorative excellence. Dr. Liberto was then accepted and completed a year-long General Practice Residency at The Mountainside Hospital in Montclair, NJ. After several years of working in the dynamic neighborhood of Newark’s Ironbound for a senior dentist, Dr. Liberto opened his private practice in Kenilworth, NJ and 15 years later moved the practice to Mountainside, NJ to build his dream office. He has since been in practice for almost 40 years.
Dr. Liberto continues to study under some of the brightest minds in dentistry and completes extensive continuing education yearly. He has been certified to restore Dental Implants since 1987 and has been on the cutting edge of this technology as it evolves.
He is also a member of The Academy of General Dentistry, The American Dental Association and The New Jersey Dental Association.
