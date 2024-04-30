THERAPY DOG THAT RESPONDED TO NASHVILLE SCHOOL SHOOTING LIFTS STUDENTS’ SPIRITS ONE YEAR LATER
“Sergeant Bo” and Handler Share Sgt. Bo Stuffies with Help from FHE Health
We wanted to give each child a little Sgt. Bo dog that they could carry with them, whether they’re feeling happy or sad, as a reminder of Sgt. Bo’s love for them”DEERFIELD BEACH, FLORIDA, US, April 30, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- As they prepared to return to the building where Nashville’s worst school shooting had occurred nearly one year earlier, students at The Covenant School received some extra love and support from their therapy dog Sergeant Bo and his handler Officer Faye Okert. The beloved pair distributed almost 300 stuffed animal lookalikes of Sgt. Bo in his bandanna, much to the surprise and delight of the K-6 students who received them during an otherwise typical morning chapel service in February.
— Officer Faye Okert
“We wanted to give each child a little Sgt. Bo dog that they could carry with them, whether they’re feeling happy or sad, as a reminder of Sgt. Bo’s love for them,” Officer Okert said later. “This way they all get their Sgt. Bo therapy dog.”
Okert will be using the $2000 in funds from the First Responder Paws Therapy Dog Award that she and Sgt. Bo received from FHE Health to order more Sgt. Bo stuffies to have on hand for emergencies. (This first installment was made possible by a generous private donor.)
Okert and Bo have become a part of the Covenant community since the day of the shooting (March 27, 2023) when the Metropolitan Nashville Police Department deployed them to provide comfort and support to students, staff, and families. The therapy dog team visits on a weekly basis at least once or twice. Their impact has even spurred many Covenant families to get dogs of their own as pets, according to a New York Times article in March 2024.
Last year, the pair made more history by becoming the first recipients of FHE Health’s First Responder Paws Therapy Dog Award. The nationwide contest, which exists to raise awareness about the contributions of therapy dogs everywhere, including their role in assisting first responders, honors one therapy dog annually for their excellence in service.
About FHE Health FHE Health is a national treatment center that provides quality behavioral health services to adults, ages 18 and up, from all walks of life and with a wide variety of addiction and mental health needs. From its headquarters in Deerfield Beach, Florida, FHE Health serves patients from around the country with integrated care, innovative neuro therapies, and specialized treatment programs.
Rami Sleiman, COO
FHE Health
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Instagram
YouTube
TikTok
Other