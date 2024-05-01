Mommy Makeover FAQs: San Jose-Area Plastic Surgeon Answers Frequently Asked Questions
Board-certified plastic surgeon Eric Okamoto, MD answers common questions about Mommy Makeover procedures, including recovery expectations & potential benefits.FREMONT, CA, USA, May 1, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- A Mommy Makeover is a collection of plastic surgery and cosmetic enhancement treatments designed to address aesthetic concerns that often affect women after pregnancy, breastfeeding, and the physical challenges of motherhood have taken a toll on their bodies. Dr. Eric Okamoto, a board-certified San Jose-area plastic surgeon, says Mommy Makeovers have soared in popularity over the years, and he has seen firsthand how these procedures have helped patients restore their pre-pregnancy figures along with a healthy new confidence about the way they look. These tailored treatments can focus on conditions such as changes in breast shape and volume, excess abdominal skin, and pockets of excess fat in certain body areas. For women who may be considering a Mommy Makeover, Dr. Okamoto says there are several common (and important) questions he receives about the procedure, and the answers can help many individuals gain a better understanding about whether a Mommy Makeover may offer an ideal solution for their aesthetic goals.
According to Dr. Okamoto, each Mommy Makeover is uniquely crafted to meet an individual’s needs. During an initial consultation, he evaluates the patient’s concerns, talks with them about the procedure and the options that can be included, and determines their candidacy. In most cases, Dr. Okamoto says the treatments included in a Mommy Makeover involve some combination of breast enhancement, excess fat reduction, and abdominal contouring. For example: in some Mommy Makeover procedures, a patient may wish to include a breast lift to address breast ptosis (sagging) and/or a breast augmentation to enhance volume that may have been lost over the years since they began raising children. In others, a breast reduction may be considered if the patient is experiencing heavy, overly large breasts that are in disproportion to their body frame. Another common addition to a Mommy Makeover is tummy tuck surgery, which can tighten and repair abdominal muscles that became stretched or torn during pregnancy while removing excess, inelastic skin in the area that has proven resistant to diet and exercise. Liposuction may also be explored as a component of the Mommy Makeover to target excess fat pockets in specific body areas.
Dr. Okamoto notes that, since a Mommy Makeover typically involves multiple major surgeries, the timing of the procedure is very important. Patients are advised to wait a minimum of six months to a year after childbirth to ensure their body has adequately recovered. This waiting period is not only recommended to enhance the safety of the procedure, but also to give areas often most affected by pregnancy, such as the abdomen and the breasts, time to settle. Once an individual is ready to explore their Mommy Makeover options, Dr. Okamoto's approach includes a detailed consultation process to discuss each patient’s goals and tailor a surgical plan that aligns with their specific post-pregnancy body changes. He can also determine whether the treatments selected for the Mommy Makeover should be staged over a series of appointments, or if they may be performed altogether in a single operation.
In terms of the recovery process, what patients can expect during this time will largely depend on the specific treatments included in the Mommy Makeover. In many cases, Dr. Okamoto explains that patients will likely need to plan for a few weeks of downtime and recovery at home. Dr. Okamoto and his team provide comprehensive post-operative care instructions and tips to manage recovery in order to ensure a smooth and safe healing process. Patients are encouraged to arrange for help with childcare, running errands, and general household needs during this period to focus entirely on recovery. They can also expect guidance on maintaining their results long into the future through a healthy lifestyle, regular exercise, and a balanced diet.
Overall, Dr. Okamoto says a personalized Mommy Makeover can help women regain confidence in their appearance with a procedure specifically tailored for aesthetic rejuvenation of several areas of concern. The key for individuals considering this procedure is to research their prospective plastic surgeon to ensure they are extensively qualified and experienced, have a strong record of success when it comes to these procedures, and provide an attentive, honest, and thorough approach to patient care. Dr. Okamoto notes that, once they have narrowed down their choices, interested patients should schedule a meeting with the plastic surgeon they are considering to evaluate their rapport and make sure all of their questions and concerns are being addressed before moving forward with the procedure.
About Eric Okamoto, MD
Dr. Eric Okamoto holds dual board certifications from the American Board of Plastic Surgery and the American Board of Otolaryngology (ear, nose, & throat). In private practice since 1983, Dr. Okamoto has been honored as a Top Doctor® by Castle Connolly Medical Ltd. He is an active member of The Aesthetic Society®, the American Society of Plastic Surgeons, and other prominent medical organizations. Dr. Okamoto’s education and training include a medical degree from the University of California-Los Angeles, followed by specialty training in Otolaryngology at Stanford University and a plastic surgery residency at the University of Wisconsin-Madison. Dr. Okamoto offers a wide range of both surgical and non-surgical cosmetic treatments for the face, body, and skin. Dr. Okamoto is available for interview upon request.
