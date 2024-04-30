YANITA Investments Limited announces the establishment of YANITA Finance Limited for international business operations
YANITA Investments Limited is pleased to announce the establishment of YANITA Finance Limited for its international business expansions.DUBLIN, DUBLIN, IRELAND, April 30, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- YANITA Investments Limited is pleased to announce the establishment of YANITA Finance Limited for its international business expansions. The new subsidiary, also based in Dublin, will bring its expertise in modular consulting and offer comprehensive services. Additionally, YANITA Finance Limited will organize knowledge transfer and provide teams for consulting in the areas of supply chain and modular manufacturing facilities.
YANITA Finance Limited’s activities in Urban Development will particularly focus on modular consulting solutions to promote sustainable and forward-thinking city developments. Establishing joint venture structures and founding country companies in regions of long-term activity are also part of YANITA Finance Limited’s expansion strategy.
“In establishing YANITA Finance Limited, we are taking a significant step to strengthen our international presence and offer top-tier consulting services to our clients,” said Simone Talmon l’Armée, Director of YANITA Investments Limited. “We are confident that YANITA Finance will play a crucial role in driving innovative, modular solutions in Urban Development and Supply Chain.”
YANITA Finance Limited will collaborate closely with YANITA Investments Limited and engage in a strategic partnership with the SEMODU Group. This collaboration enables access to the SEMODU Group’s expertise and personnel resources as needed, enhancing the capabilities of YANITA Finance Limited for successful project execution and expansion.
“Fostering sustainable urban development and innovative modular solutions has always been at the core of SEMODU AG’s mission. We are thrilled to join forces with YANITA Investments Limited and YANITA Finance Limited in this strategic partnership. Together, we aim to drive forward transformative projects that redefine the future of urban living. This collaboration not only combines our expertise but also enhances our collective capabilities to deliver impactful and sustainable solutions for cities worldwide,” mentioned Frank Talmon l’Armée, CEO of SEMODU AG.
About YANITA Investments Limited:
YANITA Investments Limited specializes in innovative modular solutions and sustainable city development. With a dedicated team, the company sets new industry standards and delivers exceptional results worldwide. The company’s expertise extends to residential real estate developments, focusing on affordable housing and sustainability, aligned with the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).
Frank Talmon l Armee
YANITA INVESTMENTS Limited
+49 89 20190371
