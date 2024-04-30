Let’s Talk™ With Best Selling Amazon Author Charles "Chuck" Andrews - Founder & Chairman of the Board "Friends of Chuck"

Charles "Chuck" Andrews - MSME, CPP - Founder/Chairman of the Board Friends Of Chuck www.FriendsOfChuck.com Amazon BEST SELLER ! CHARLES "CHUCK" ANDREWS TALKS ABOUT THE LAKEWOOD CHURCH SHOOTING www.instagram.com/letstalkpress/

Chuck Fills Us In About 2024 Activities In The USA and Around The World

We are honored to speak today with Charles "Chuck" Andrews, Founder/Chairman of the Board Friends Of Chuck, about upcoming 2024 events and activities in the USA and around the world”” — Martin Eli, Publisher

AUSTIN, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, April 30, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Let’s Talk™: Thank you, Chuck, for joining us again as we head into the 2nd Half of 2024. What is going on with CHUCK & Friends Of Chuck ( www.FriendsOfChuck.com ) in 2024 in TEXAS and around the World? Catch us up!!!Charles "Chuck" Andrews: First, Friends of Chuck (FOC) is offering a unique deal using the code FOC24BOARDROOM ( https://www.securitysolutionswatch.com/Interviews/Friends_of_Chuck_FOC.html ) if your business, organization or YOU are interested in major media coverage on NBC, CBS, FOX and others.Let’s Talk™: WHAT ELSE IS GOING ON CHUCK?Charles "Chuck" Andrews: Well... Friends of Chuck - Charles "Chuck" Andrews served on the TEXAS Ranger HOST committee commemorating the TEXAS RANGER 200 Year BiCentennial for the TEXAS Rangers! Lot's of events took place across TEXAS throughout 2023, it was a great moment in TEXAS history! Find more information here: https://texasranger2023.org/  Friends of Chuck (FOC) Virtual SOCIALS will start on ZOOM in May this year and each month there-after, watch for them to be posted on LinkedIn!!!! Socials will be limited with RSVP's for 100 so we don't lose any strong relationship building and everyone can participate! We will also have a 10 minute guest speaker each month, from time to time to talk about SECURITY things, CAREER advice and other surprises! Follow Chuck on LinkedIn and RSVP quickly when the invitation drops to participate! #networking #jobs #securitysituationroom #vendorstuff #chathamhouserules https://www.linkedin.com/in/charlesandrewscpp  YES, S.I.R. Book - want a signed copy of my AMAZON best seller, then ping me on LI messaging ( https://www.linkedin.com/in/charlesandrewscpp/ ) for a signed copy and I will add a free TX Ranger Coin or FOC coin, your choice!Or, purchase direct on Amazon: https://a.co/d/co0nGpk Let’s Talk™: If your Security Organization, Group or Company is looking for a speaker, reach out to Chuck on his LinkedIn profile ( https://www.linkedin.com/in/charlesandrewscpp/ ) and he is open to discussing what you might be looking for.------------------------------------------About Charles "Chuck" Andrews-------------------------------------------Charles "Chuck" Andrews - Founder and Chairman of the Board "Friends of Chuck" , a TEXAS institution for the Security Industry, has Forty (40) years of Law Enforcement, Corporate Security, Business Risk and Consulting professional experience, training and education in both domestic and international venues, organizations and corporations in the physical (traditional) & virtual (logical) security industries.As the TEXAS security industry-leading expert demonstrating global & functional competencies in multiple business environments, law enforcement and the corporate security (virtual & traditional) industry in the form of top-level certifications, degrees and significant real-world work experience positively impacting business operations across industry, both in the private and public sector. Successfully identifies emerging issues & technologies impacting security programs in the business environment on a local, state, national & international scale to the benefit of the business as value-add and cost/benefit plus. Further, has identified & demonstrated RISK/THREAT mitigation strategies involving millions of dollars in ROI with national impact to the benefit of a Fortune 250 corporation.Accumulated, leveraged and maintained over 5,000 direct relationships and 156,000 working contacts in the law enforcement (foreign, federal, state & local) and corporate security sector across varied corporations and organizations through FRIENDS OF CHUCK (FOC).If you need SECURITY in TEXAS, physical, technology, cyber, risk or anything, reach out to Chuck for anything you need as a Security Consultant! 