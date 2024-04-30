Building a sustainable future: Greenland drives environmental preservation and community development

GreenLand excels in business diversification, with a strong environmental and social commitment in Colombia.



ENVIGADO, ANTIOQUIA, COLOMBIA, April 30, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- GreenLand's new initiative in the department of Caldas, Colombia, is a prime example of how agriculture can be a driver of socioeconomic change.

By venturing into the cultivation of Tahiti Lime, GreenLand is diversifying its agricultural production by planning to plant 400 hectares in 2024, creating over 500 direct and indirect jobs, and contributing to the revitalization of the local economy.

This project is inspired by the same sustainable DNA that characterizes GreenLand, reflecting its commitment to sustainable development prioritizing planet care, wildlife preservation, and reducing environmental impact, as well as the well-being of the communities it operates in.

"We have a vision for 2030 that marks our long-term path, therefore we seek to consolidate existing businesses and those under implementation, contributing to the strengthening of regional economies, expanding our positive impact, and adopting sustainability as a fundamental pillar of management," states Víctor Manuel Henríquez Restrepo, CEO of Invesmar and manager of the GreenLand Group.

Innovation and Sustainability in GreenLand’s Logistics

This year, with an investment of over USD 3 million, GreenLand, through its company CFS Logistics, has acquired its own ground transport fleet, raising safety and efficiency standards in the mobilization, control, and monitoring of all types of dry and refrigerated cargo.

This advancement improves GreenLand’s supply chain, ensuring that its products maintain quality from origin to destination and also opens new opportunities in other market segments.

Advances in Biotechnology

As part of a premise of regenerative agriculture aimed at naturally restoring soil organic matter and biodiversity, thereby reversing the effects of climate change to improve crop health, the Group and its business, Control B, will strengthen the biotechnology laboratory, where they develop bioinputs whose active agents are native-origin fungi and bacteria biocontrollers, complemented by a line of diagnostics and analysis of soil and foliar samples, which will allow them to serve plantations of bananas, avocados, citrus, and palms.

A Year of Achievements for GreenLand in 2023

GreenLand exported over 14 million boxes of bananas and 767 thousand boxes of plantains from 549 producers in Urabá, expanding its reach to 12 countries worldwide with 1,180 productive hectares of avocados and the mobilization of 34,515 containers.

For 2024, GreenLand aims to further consolidate itself in local, national, and international markets, focusing on export products with high standards of quality and reinforcing its role as a key ally for development and sustainability.

GreenLand: A Sustained Commitment to the Community and the Environment

With more than four decades of operations, GreenLand has proven to be much more than a business leader; it is a fundamental pillar in the socioeconomic and environmental development of the communities where it operates.

By creating nearly 5,000 dignified and formal jobs, and promoting equal opportunities for women and youth, GreenLand has paved a path of inclusion and equity.

In 2023, the GreenLand Foundation invested more than COP 16 million in programs that benefited 34,476 people, improving their quality of life in areas such as education, health, and sustainable development.

Committed to environmental protection, GreenLand has maintained its Carbon Neutral certification for three consecutive years and continues to optimize its environmental impact through sustainable practices such as reforestation, circular economy, and efficient use of water and energy resources, including the use of solar panels.

With these actions, GreenLand not only positions itself as a crucial ally in sustainable development but also demonstrates how integrity and innovation can go hand in hand in the pursuit of a more prosperous and responsible future.