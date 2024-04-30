Real Time Cloud Services Honored as Stevie Award Winner in the 2024 American Business Awards

Real Time Cloud Services won the Bronze Stevie Award for Customer Service Department of the Year in the 22nd Annual American Business Awards.

This award is a testament to the dedication and expertise of our Customer Support team, who consistently go above and beyond to ensure our customers' satisfaction.” — Vinay Chhabra, MD and CEO

POMPANO BEACH, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, April 30, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Real Time Cloud Services and its brand Ace Cloud was named the Bronze winner of the Customer Service Department of the Year Stevie® Award in the Customer Service Department of the Year - Computer Hardware, Services & Software category in the 22nd Annual American Business Awards®.

The accolade recognizes the company’s role in providing world-class customer services to its customers worldwide.

The American Business Awards are the USA’s premier business awards program. All organizations operating in the USA are eligible to submit nominations – public and private, for-profit and non-profit, large and small.

Nicknamed the Stevies for the Greek word meaning “crowned,” the awards will be presented to winners at a gala ceremony at the Marriott Marquis Hotel in New York on Tuesday, June 11.

More than 3,700 nominations from organizations of all sizes and in virtually every industry were submitted this year for consideration in a wide range of categories. Real Time Cloud Services was nominated in the Customer Service Department of the Year - Computer Hardware, Services & Software category and was selected for Best Customer Service Department of the Year.

Dr Sangeeta Chhabra, Director and Co-founder, quoted, “At RTCS, we are truly honored to be nominated for the Customer Service Department of the Year award. This recognition reaffirms our unwavering commitment to delivering unparalleled customer service. We believe that every interaction with our customers is an opportunity to exceed expectations and build lasting relationships”.

She further added, “Our approach is simple yet profound: listen attentively, empathize deeply, and tailor solutions precisely to meet our customers' unique needs.”

Mr Vinay Chhabra, MD and CEO, quoted, “This award is a testament to the dedication and expertise of our Customer Support team, who consistently go above and beyond to ensure our customers' satisfaction. We are proud to serve our clients with laser-focused dedication, understanding that their success is intricately tied to ours."

More than 300 professionals worldwide participated in the judging process to select this year’s Stevie Award winners.

“While growth in much of the world economy has recovered slowly from the COVID-19 pandemic, the American economy continues to show remarkable resilience and growth,” said Stevie Awards president Maggie Miller. “Our 2024 Stevie winners have contributed to that successful recovery through their innovation, persistence, and hard work. We congratulate all our winners in the 2024 ABAs and look forward to celebrating their achievements during our June 11 awards banquet in New York.”

Details about The American Business Awards and the list of 2024 Stevie winners are available at www.StevieAwards.com/ABA

About Real Time Cloud Services

Real Time Cloud Services (RTCS) is a trusted provider of business-critical cloud computing solutions that help organizations thrive. With over 15 years of experience, RTCS brand Ace Cloud is a recognized leader in creating, deploying, and scaling dynamic cloud infrastructure for SMEs and high-growth enterprises. Our core offerings, including QuickBooks Desktop Hosting, Managed Security Services, and Public Cloud, provide a vibrant pathway that fosters innovation and creates value for our partner organizations and clients. Ace Cloud is rated 4.9/5 on most of the customer rating platforms for its responsive and 24/7/365 customer support, which sets it apart from our competitors.

About the Stevie Awards

Stevie Awards are conferred in nine programs: the Asia-Pacific Stevie Awards, the German Stevie Awards, the Middle East & North Africa Stevie Awards, The American Business Awards®, The International Business Awards®, the Stevie Awards for Women in Business, the Stevie Awards for Great Employers, the Stevie Awards for Sales & Customer Service, and the new Stevie Awards for Technology Excellence. Stevie Awards competitions receive more than 12,000 entries each year from organizations in more than 70 nations. Honoring organizations of all types and sizes and the people behind them, the Stevie recognizes outstanding performances in the workplace worldwide. Learn more about the Stevie Awards at https://www.stevieawards.com.