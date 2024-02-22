WWLC Honours RTDS Cofounder & Director of RTDS - Dr. Sangeeta Chhabra with the “Global Women Leader Award-2024”

Dr. Sangeeta Chhabra was recognized by World Women Leadership Congress (WWLC) for her extraordinary women leadership at a premium awards Gala in Mumbai, India.

MUMBAI, INDIA, February 22, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The World Women Leadership Congress (WWLC) presented RTDS Co-founder and Director with the prestigious Global Woman Leader Award 2024 at a special award gala in Taj Lands, Mumbai, India.

WWLC celebrates and acknowledges women leaders and their transformative role in the economy, technology, and administrative spheres every year. They have a rigorous evaluation and filtration procedure to scrutinize several nominations and select a winner. To rate the leadership legacy, the organization carefully evaluates past work and traits like communication, creativity, empathy, and character strength.

Highlighting the win, Mr. Vinay Chhabra, CEO & Co Founder of RTDS, said, “It is momentous for all of us at RTDS. I am proud to see Dr. Sangeeta recognized for this award. Her pioneering work in building RTDS, creativity & prowess to solve problems, and ability to inspire others is unequaled and commendable."

Dr. Sangeeta shared the stage with many other prominent women leaders from the world, she quoted “I am humbled to be recognized as a Global Woman Leader. I am grateful to WLCC for creating a wonderful space for connecting and highlighting women's achievements in all verticals. This award is also a testament of the women leader's ability to break stereotypes and create positive outcomes for everyone. I want to congratulate everyone who was nominated for these awards."

Dr. Sangeeta has over three decades of experience driving growth and building businesses. She excels in creating value by leveraging a mix of Academic & Business Principles tech innovation, and cultural transformation. She is a recipient of several honors for her business acumen, mindset, and philanthropic & community-oriented activities.

About RTDS

Real Time Data Services (RTDS), a born-in-the-cloud company, stands as a consortium of thriving entities in the global information technology sector. Specializing in cloud computing and communication services for clients worldwide, RTDS's brand, "Ace Cloud," has emerged as a trailblazer in the ever-evolving technological landscape. With a legacy spanning over 14 years, the company is committed to shaping the future of the IT industry and empowering businesses globally with innovative solutions and a human-centric approach. The organization has acquired a credible reputation for being a "Catalyst of Transformation," and several prominent organizations have recognized its prowess and unmatched services. Recently, the organization was recognized as the Most Innovative Cloud Solution Provider by Global Brands Magazine 2022.