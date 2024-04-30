OFP Launches Exclusive Instant Funding Accounts up to 2 Million and Biweekly Payout Model
We are thrilled to introduce these groundbreaking new instant funding accounts and the biweekly payout model, which opens up a world of possibilities for traders in the prop trading industry”LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, April 30, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The no-challenge prop firm OFP Funding proudly announces the launch of exclusive instant funding accounts with unprecedented capacities of up to 2 millions in trading capital. This groundbreaking initiative marks a significant milestone in the prop trading industry, setting OFP apart as the pioneer in offering high-capacity trading accounts without the hassle of challenges or verifications often seen in other prop firms.
Traders now have the opportunity to access instant funding accounts tailored to their needs with monthly, on-demand and biweekly payouts. OFP Funding introduces two distinct models to cater to a diverse range of trading preferences:
Classic Model: Traders can select from monthly, on-demand, or biweekly payout options, with trading account capacities ranging from 5,000 to 200,000 in the currency of their choice.
Supercharged Model: In addition to the monthly, on-demand, and biweekly payout choices, traders can experience a new dimension of trading with instant funding accounts offering capacities of 50,000, 100,000, 250,000, 500,000, 1,000,000, and 2,000,000 in the currency of their choice.
What sets OFP Funding apart is its commitment to streamlining the trading experience. Unlike other prop firms, OFP eliminates the need for challenges or verifications, adhering to its motto of providing seamless access to trading capital and allowing traders to start their trading journey within 24 hours.
As a testament to their dedication to the trading community, the prop firm is also offering exclusive discounts of up to 45% off on all account types for a limited time.
"We are thrilled to introduce these groundbreaking new instant funding accounts and the biweekly payout model, which opens up a world of possibilities for traders in the prop trading industry," said Ruggero Catalano, CEO and Co-Founder at OFP Funding. "These opportunities are unheard of in the prop trading industry, and with that we aim to empower traders of all levels to achieve their trading goals and reach their financial independence."
Traders interested in seizing this opportunity to revolutionize their trading experience can visit www.ofpfunding.com for more information and to get started.
About OFP Funding
OFP Funding is a leading provider of proprietary trading capital, dedicated to empowering more than 12,000 traders worldwide with seamless access to instant funding accounts.
With a focus on innovation and simplicity, OFP offers a range of accounts, payout models, currency options and a multilingual platform designed to meet the diverse needs of traders, without the challenges or verifications.
