UNO’s Capstone Cup: Bridging Learning and Community Impact

As graduation approaches for students at the University of Nebraska at Omaha’s (UNO) College of Business Administration (CBA), they are gearing up not just for academic milestones but also for a unique experiential learning opportunity that bridges classroom knowledge with real-world challenges in local businesses.

The Capstone Cup, a semester-long event integrated into the Corporate & Business Strategy course, gives graduating seniors a platform to immerse themselves in strategic decision-making processes. The competition is more than just an academic exercise but an opportunity for students to translate classroom learnings into practical solutions for community businesses from the Omaha-Metro area.

Unlike traditional research fairs, the Capstone Cup partners with real businesses to foster community engagement. Collaborating with companies like the Omaha Supernovas, students dive into the dynamics of a rapidly growing organization, contributing fresh insights and recommendations that hold tangible value.

Operating in teams, students spend months doing meticulous research to develop comprehensive poster presentations. These presentations, not only showcase their findings but also demonstrate how their strategic recommendations align with the real-world challenges faced by the Omaha Supernovas. The culmination involves live presentations and interactive Q&A sessions to judges consisting of community members, local professionals, and experts in their respective fields.

“I learned a lot from the Capstone Cup. Everything from time management, to communication, and better understanding how to utilize people's strengths,” said Kevin Peterson, a finance major graduating from CBA. “It teaches us how to work in a group of people with different backgrounds, expertise, and work ethics. This is very similar to the real world where you are forced to work with people that you don't know and who have expertise in other areas. I really enjoyed the Capstone Cup because I had a good group that was willing to put in the work and contribute to the group.”

The involvement of judges like Brian Woolfolk, head of Institutional Division at Pacific Life, underscores the event's significance beyond academia. “After relocating to Omaha from our California office, I Initially chose to be a judge to get connected to the university for recruiting purposes as well as get connected to other business leaders in the community,” said Woolfolk. “I keep coming back year after year because I really enjoy it, it's one of the events I look forward to in the spring and fall.”

By bridging student learning with community challenges and feedback from diverse professionals, the Capstone Cup is a testament to UNO and CBA's commitment to nurturing excellence and innovation in students. It not only equips them with the practical skills and confidence needed to thrive in today's competitive business landscape, but also strengthens the university's ties with Omaha's business landscape, making it a win-win for both education and community impact.

1st Place

Team 12: CBA Stars Consulting

Meagan Dauel, Accounting, Waverly High School

Dan Guenther, Accounting, Elkhorn South

Filo Habib, Legal Studies, Waverly High School

Ellen Vogltanz, Human Resource Management, Homeschool, Omaha, NE

2nd Place

Team 1: CGNH Consulting

Hannah Boehler, Entrepreneurship, Minden High School

Garret Johnson, Sales, Millard North High School

Noah Klein, Accounting, Millard West High School

Carlee Sovine, Real Estate & Land Use Economics, Millard North High School

3rd Place

Team 8: ACED Consulting

Dylan Fedde, Sales, Millard West High School

Andrew Haas, Business Finance, Millard North High School

Clay Hendricks, Management & Leadership, Elkhorn High

Emiliano Salgado, Real Estate & Land Use Economics, Omaha South High School

Finalists

Team 6: Cup Crushers

Savannah Brym, Real Estate & Land Use Economics, Brownell-Talbot School

Olga Delgado, Supply Chain Management, Omaha South High School

Christian Licea, Business Finance, Norfolk Senior High

Constance Roeber, Marketing, Logan View Public Schools, Hooper, Nebraska

Team 5: Serve Solutions