30 April 2024

183

Participation of the delegation of Turkmenistan in the 57th session of the UN Commission on Population and Development

During the period from April 29 to 30, 2024, the delegation of Turkmenistan led by the Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs of Turkmenistan M.Byashimova took part in the 57th session of the UN Commission on Population and Development, held at the UN headquarters in New York (USA).

The topic of this session is “The Program of Action of the International Conference on Population and Development and its contribution to the 2030 Agenda”.

At the same time with this event, at the initiative of the Chairman of the UN General Assembly, a plenary meeting of the UN General Assembly was held on April 29, dedicated to the 30th anniversary of the International Conference on Population and Development (ICPD). During the event, a review was carried out at the global level and the results achieved in within the framework of the implementation of the ICPD+30 Program of Action. Speaking during the plenary session, Deputy Minister M.Byashimova introduced national experience in achieving the goals and objectives outlined in the global Program of Action in the field of population. The country's national experience and achievements in the field of population were also presented, and a number of proposals were voiced to strengthen multilateral cooperation in this area, both at the regional and global levels.

On the sidelines of the 57th session of the UN Commission on Population and Development, on April 29, at the initiative of Turkmenistan, a side event entitled “Advancing ICPD+30 commitments: national experiences and ways forward” was organized. The event was intended to highlight the importance of implementing ICPD commitments and sharing national experiences in promoting the well-being of children who are in need of care.

The meeting was attended by UNFPA Regional Director for Eastern Europe and Central Asia Florence Bauer, Director of the UNICEF Department for Child Protection Sheema Sen Gupta, Permanent Representatives and experts of UN Member States.

Speaking at the event, representatives of the Turkmen delegation noted that being a member of the UN Commission on Population and Development for three consecutive terms, Turkmenistan has made significant progress in implementing the ICPD Program of Action at the national level, and actively participates in preparatory events organized at the national and regional levels.

Representatives of the Turkmen side spoke about the large-scale of work being carried out throughout the country to construct socially significant facilities that encounter international standards, in the context of the implementation of the country’s Socio-economic Development Program in 2022–2028.

Emphasizing the successfully implemented and socially oriented policy in the country, the speakers focused on the role of the Charitable Foundation named after Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov, created in March 2021, to assist children in need of care. As noted, the fund’s activities are multifaceted and cover a variety of aspects - from financing complex medical operations and purchasing high-tech equipment for hospitals to providing children with diagnostic and treatment procedures for various diseases and treatment and preventive measures. In addition, in recent years the organization has taken part in a number of international humanitarian actions.

It was emphasized that the election of Turkmenistan to the Executive Board of the United Nations Children’s Fund for 2024-2026 is recognition of the country’s achievements in the promotion and implementation of children’s rights.