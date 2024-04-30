Call for experts - Industrial sectors in Japan and cross-cultural matters (Market Access workshops)

The EU-Japan Centre is currently calling for experts who specialize in specific industrial sectors and Japanese business culture.

Interested and accepted experts will be considered interested in presenting during a " Market Access workshop " for the FY2024/2025. Market Access Workshop is a training detailing information on how to access the Japanese market for EU companies in a particular sector of interest and/or provide insights into the Japanese business culture. The experts will be contracted and contacted on a rolling basis depending on yearly planning and external interest.

The sectors of interest:

Food

Textile

Biotech/Medical devices

ICT/IoT/digitalisation

Cleantech/circular economy

multiple aspects of the Japanese business culture

other sectors based on external interest

Market Access workshops:

Option 1. (Sectorial + Japanese Business Culture)

Topic 1: Overview of the Japanese Market, Import Processes and Procedures, Marketing, Distribution and Sales in Japan

(40-minute presentation online + 10-minute Q&A session)

(2h interactive presentation in person + Q&A session)

Topic 2: Understanding the Japanese culture and learning its business practices

(30-minute presentation + 10-minute Q&A session)

(2h interactive presentation in person + Q&A session)

Total time=1,5h online

Total time= 4,5h offline

Option 2. (Japanese Business Culture)

Topic 1: Understanding the Japanese culture and learning its business practices, discovering the latest trends

(40-minute presentation online + 10minute Q&A session)

(3h interactive presentation in person + Q&A session)

Total time=50min online

Total time=3,5h offline



The agenda of the workshop could vary depending on the requests of collaboration partners, audience, and whether the workshop is to be held online or in person. Generally, the expert would be asked to cover topics related to sectorial opportunities, including requirements, regulations, strategies, and others, as well as cultural aspects such as meeting Japanese partners and Japanese business protocol.

The workshop would last 1/2 hours online (Option 2/Option 1) and 3/4 hours at the premises (Option 2/Option 1) of and in cooperation with local Enterprise Europe Network (EEN) partners or other EU entities.

Costs

All costs regarding the expert's presentation fee, as well as possible travel (accommodation, flights) are covered by the Centre.

The expert would be informed about the possible workshop at least one month in advance to ensure enough time for preparation and logistical arrangements. The EU-Japan expects to co-organise approx. 10 workshops in 2024 and 10 workshops in 2025.

Selection

Selection criteria will include the background of the expert, the quality of the content and the expert fee. More technical specifications will be sent to successful applicants.

Your CV and a short proposal should be sent by email to Ana Horvatin at workshops@eu-japan.eu at the latest on Thursday, 23 May 2024 .

We look forward to hearing from you!