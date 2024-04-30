Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,820 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 397,527 in the last 365 days.

Ilham Aliyev received Chairman of MUSLIM Institute of Pakistan

AZERBAIJAN, April 30 - 30 April 2024, 10:28

Ilham Aliyev, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan, received Sahibzada Sultan Ahmad Ali, Chairman of MUSLIM Institute of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan and Prime Minister of Junagadh State.

During the meeting, they highlighted the importance of the upcoming World Forum on Intercultural Dialogue in Baku, noting that this event contributes to establishing connections among representatives of various cultures.

Touching on Azerbaijan-Pakistan relations, both sides hailed the successful development of friendship and brotherhood between the two countries across all areas. They also emphasized the significance of Azerbaijan’s and Pakistan’s consistent support for each other on various issues.

The sides noted that Great Leader Heydar Aliyev’s visit to Pakistan laid the foundation for relations between the two countries, adding that the high-level reciprocal visits and meetings contributed to strengthening bilateral bonds.

You just read:

Ilham Aliyev received Chairman of MUSLIM Institute of Pakistan

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more