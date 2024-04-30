Ilham Aliyev received Chairman of MUSLIM Institute of Pakistan

Ilham Aliyev, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan, received Sahibzada Sultan Ahmad Ali, Chairman of MUSLIM Institute of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan and Prime Minister of Junagadh State.

During the meeting, they highlighted the importance of the upcoming World Forum on Intercultural Dialogue in Baku, noting that this event contributes to establishing connections among representatives of various cultures.

Touching on Azerbaijan-Pakistan relations, both sides hailed the successful development of friendship and brotherhood between the two countries across all areas. They also emphasized the significance of Azerbaijan’s and Pakistan’s consistent support for each other on various issues.

The sides noted that Great Leader Heydar Aliyev’s visit to Pakistan laid the foundation for relations between the two countries, adding that the high-level reciprocal visits and meetings contributed to strengthening bilateral bonds.