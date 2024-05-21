Submit Release
Ilham Aliyev visited Embassy of Iran in Azerbaijan, offered his condolences over the death of the Iranian President and other individuals in helicopter crash

AZERBAIJAN, May 21 - Recep Tayyip Erdogan, President of the Republic of Türkiye, made a phone call to Ilham Aliyev, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan

Recep Tayyip Erdogan, President of the Republic of Türkiye, made a phone call to Ilham Aliyev, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan, on May 20.

During the phone conversation, the heads of state discussed Azerbaijan-Türkiye relations, as well as regional and...

20 May 2024, 20:35

