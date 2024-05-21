Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,896 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 393,061 in the last 365 days.

First Vice-President Mehriban Aliyeva congratulated judoka Hidayat Heydarov on winning world championship title

AZERBAIJAN, May 21 - 21 May 2024, 18:27

The First Vice-President of the Republic of Azerbaijan, Mehriban Aliyeva, congratulated judoka Hidayat Heydarov on winning the gold medal at the World Championship held in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates. The First Vice-President shared her congratulations on her official Instagram page.

The post reads: "I sincerely congratulate judoka Hidayat Heydarov on his victory in the competition for the world champion title! Our athlete, who delivered an excellent performance, demonstrated indomitable will, perseverance, and skill, securing a brilliant and confident victory! I thank our judoka for his hard work and for the joy he brought to Azerbaijani fans. I wish him robust health, new victories, and continued achievements!"

You just read:

First Vice-President Mehriban Aliyeva congratulated judoka Hidayat Heydarov on winning world championship title

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more