First Vice-President Mehriban Aliyeva congratulated judoka Hidayat Heydarov on winning world championship title

The First Vice-President of the Republic of Azerbaijan, Mehriban Aliyeva, congratulated judoka Hidayat Heydarov on winning the gold medal at the World Championship held in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates. The First Vice-President shared her congratulations on her official Instagram page.

The post reads: "I sincerely congratulate judoka Hidayat Heydarov on his victory in the competition for the world champion title! Our athlete, who delivered an excellent performance, demonstrated indomitable will, perseverance, and skill, securing a brilliant and confident victory! I thank our judoka for his hard work and for the joy he brought to Azerbaijani fans. I wish him robust health, new victories, and continued achievements!"