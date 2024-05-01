Maxi•Biz•Valhalla: Bitcoin Runes Token Enables Cross-Chain Integration
Building on the success of a recent community takeover, Maxi•Biz•Valhalla migrates the BRC20 $OMBI token to the Runes protocol.LAS VEGAS, NEVADA, USA, May 1, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The $OMBI token has undergone a fiery rebirth! After a community coup, it shed its BRC20 shackles and soared towards the Bitcoin Runes protocol, transforming into "Maxi•Biz•Valhalla."
"This isn't just a name change; it's a whole new chapter for both the original BRC20 $OMBI holders and the recent Ordinals Maxi Biz airdrop recipients", says CEO of Maxi•Biz•Valhalla.
Maxi•Biz•Valhalla is taking this community run token to new heights. Leaving BRC20 behind unlocks a treasure trove of possibilities. By seamlessly integrating with the Runes ecosystem, its holders gain access to a powerful network, setting the stage for a future brimming with potential.
Maxi•Biz•Valhalla is pushing this community evolution even further with a groundbreaking solution. By harnessing cutting-edge bridge technology, they're unlocking frictionless movement across blockchains, supercharging accessibility and liquidity for Maxi•Biz•Valhalla holders.
Over the past few weeks Maxi•Biz•Valhalla airdropped "OMBI Rune Ordinals" to holders of unlisted OMB ordinals, a coveted BTC collection.
These ordinals act as keys, each one unlocks a specific amount of "Maxi•Biz•Valhalla" Runes that can be claimed through the portal.
Maxi•Biz•Valhalla is launching its claim portal in the coming days. This innovative system allows holders of both BRC20 $OMBI tokens and OMBI Rune ordinals to convert their holdings into the new Maxi•Biz•Valhalla Runes token. By participating, BRC20 holders receive a 1:1 claim of the new runes token. This positions all participants well within the burgeoning Runes ecosystem.
Any unclaimed Maxi•Biz•Valhalla tokens will be permanently removed from circulation, ultimately reducing the overall supply.
Coinciding with Bitcoin's recent halving event, Casey Rodarmor, a pioneer in Bitcoin Ordinals, launched the Runes protocol. This has sparked a surge in community activity and record-breaking transaction fees.
The Runes protocol promises to revolutionize the creation of fungible tokens directly on the Bitcoin blockchain, offering substantial advantages over existing solutions like BRC-20.
Maxi•Biz•Valhalla Unlocks Potential with Runes while bridging the Solana Network.
Mirroring the success of the BRC20 token $PUPs, which flourished after integrating a Solana bridge, Maxi•Biz•Valhalla seeks to empower its holders by enabling them to benefit from the strengths of both the Bitcoin and Solana blockchains.
By leveraging both the Runes protocol and a planned Solana bridge, Maxi•Biz•Valhalla empowers its token holders in three key ways: increased liquidity, lower transaction fees, and seamless multi-chain access.
A Booming Community
The Maxi•Biz•Valhalla project boasts a rapidly growing Telegram community, fueled by the participation of prominent $OMBI and Ordinal Maxi Biz holders alike . This dedicated community will drive the Rune token's long term success through collaborative efforts. Internal teams for marketing, art, blockchain development, and fundraising are working together to propel the project forward.
This strong community foundation, coupled with the advantages of the Runes protocol (increased liquidity, lower fees, and broader accessibility), and cross chain interoperability positions Maxi•Biz•Valhalla Runes for potential growth and a hopeful widespread adoption.
The Runes ecosystem has exploded in the last week, and Runes provides a platform for new bitcoin tokens such as Maxi•Biz•Valhalla.
"To transfer a BRC-20 token takes three transactions due to the way inscriptions work. You need two transcriptions to create the inscriptions and one to transfer the resulting inscription to the recipient," Casey Rodarmor, Runes inventor, told CoinDesk in an interview.
"The other shortcoming is complexity. BRC-20 is essentially a superset of Ordinals inscriptions, whereby if you're writing a BRC-20 index, you have to include an Ordinals index and then additionally add the logic for the BRC-20 on top of that”.
Runes, by comparison, is a standalone protocol with no dependencies on Ordinals, Rodarmor said.
"Crypto evangelists, tighten your hodl grips! A potential bull market beckons, fueled by dwindling supply and skyrocketing demand. Get ready for the next chapter to unfold", states Buko, founder of Maxi•Biz•Valhalla.
