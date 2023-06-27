ER Yacht Design Delivers New Technology Challenging Traditional Sales Channels

As an early adopter of VR technology, ER Yacht’s has created new ways for their customers to experience their designs using tech like Apple’s new Vision Pro.

VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA, CANADA, June 27, 2023/ EINPresswire.com / -- It’s September and yacht enthusiasts around the world are getting ready to travel thousands of miles to Monaco. They are confirming hotels, flights and private viewings of the freshest most exclusive yachts. This sounds great in a perfect world, but we have seen how pandemics, travel restrictions, family and even work can impact our plams. ER Yachts decided to skip Monaco this year, instead focus on an entirely new strategy.ER Yacht design has created a very unique way for their customers to experience purchasing a yacht design, by utilizing high tech virtual reality technology that is now widely available.ER Yachts is enabling novel way of private digital socialization, really a new type of tech revolution . Designers and ship yards can cut the brokers out & give clients complete privacy, but create full around the clocck access. Technology like this takes out the complication of coordinating private yacht tours and having clients travel thousands of miles.This technology will enable interactive digital assets to reflect current build designs and even enable customers to be intimately involved in customizing a new build.While customers are engaged using this technology, it brings them closer to design process, in a new more personal way.ER Yacht Design is on the cutting edge of client fulfillment by creating incredibly detailed, fully interactive, immersive digital content featuring world class yacht designs. This digital revolution is no dought making waves in what’s powering the next new social movement, a new term Apple Inc recently coined; spacial computing This new digital frontier will change how people do business forever. Earlier this month, Apple Inc (NASDAQ: AAPL) confirmed what Ivan has known for year's; the next huge social movement is right around the corner. Just recently, trend setter Apple Inc, announced a brand new product called Vision Pro , and there’s that coined term again; Spacial computing.“Spacial computing, will power much of the new innovation we are about to experience” says Bman, CEO of Bmeta Digital Development Company LLC, a true gazelle, and genuine new powerhouse in the Web 3 space.ER Yacht Design in partnership with Bmeta, is at the Forefront of this next generation technology; taking an active part in changing the yachting industry forever.ER Yacht Design is leading the way by getting first in line to take advantage of Apples new technology by converting existing traditional designs into digital assets. This is creating new exciting ways for clients to visualize a yacht build, or even help design one.In conjunction with developers at Bmeta, they are creating solutions to deliver virtual marinas that will showcase highly detailed digital yachts. These virtual spaces have created a unique and engaging way to deliver a digital experience, one they could only have in the past by traveling thousands of miles to annual boat shows.“We have created a scalable process to convert traditional assets into digital assets that can be used with technology that Apple announced this month”, says Bmeta’s COO Andre Timor.ER’s team of seasoned designers in conjunction with Bmeta’s team of Unreal Engine 5 developers, is slated to open a virtual Marina later this year. Ivan Erdevicki says “This will change the boating industry forever”, CEO of ER Yacht Design. Ivan goes on to explain, “Our customers can view every single detail, customize every inch of their new build”Once these assets are in digital form and fully rendered, the possibilities are endless. They can be dropped into custom built private/public virtual marinas. These virtual Marina’s offer consumers a fun, innovative , new way to experience and build a custom yacht design or fully check out an existing design. Harnessing the great power of blockchain technology, they also can be used as smart contracts with endless utilities.For a manufacturer or designer, by showcasing inventory in a virtual environment; a global audience can be reached while saving on costs of physical showrooms. As more designers, boat yards, and dealerships adopt this technology, the boat-buying process will continue to change and become even more efficient.ER Yacht Designs commitment to revolutionizing the way people buy boats is paving the way for a digital transformation in the boating industry. A new and modern way to purchase boats has finally arrived and it’s here to stay.CEO Ivan Erdevicki encourages other builders, designers and manufacturers to reach out to his team. “We would love to assist even our competitors in getting them into the digital age.” “We have been living in the stone ages far too long, my team is excited to be leading the way in fully transforming the entire industry”.For more information, please contact:Andre TimorCOO, Bmeta Digital Development CoEmail: info@Bmeta.bizPhone: +1 (512) 348 1713