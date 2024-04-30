Arun Shenoy Announces "A Higher State of Bliss" the Genre-Bending Follow-up to His Epic World Fusion Single, “Bliss"
11 Years later, “A Higher State of Bliss” debuts worldwide in digital formats on Tuesday, April 30, 2024.STUDIO CITY, CA, USA, April 30, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- 11 years after the release of his groundbreaking world-fusion single “Bliss” in 2013 – when The Recording Academy featured it as a worldwide exclusive First Look on GRAMMY.com – Arun Shenoy releases a follow-up single titled “A Higher State of Bliss.”
Shenoy noted that this single marks his debut in the world of EDM music. In celebratory fashion, the release on the 30th of April coincides with the 46th birthday of the Singapore-based GRAMMY® Award-nominated Artist, Songwriter & Music Producer.
On this new all-original project, Shenoy incorporates live virtuoso performances by World & Jazz music artists into music written in the styles of Trance & Downbeat. The new single features Shenoy along with Ravi Kulur, Matthew Shell, Karl Roque, Jon Sterckx, and Balachandra Prabhu, resulting in a very progressive, genre-bending musical experience.
“A Higher State of Bliss” debuts worldwide in digital formats on Tuesday, April 30, 2024; visit Shenoy’s Spotify, his album page, or your platform of choice to listen.
For more information and media requests, please contact BethHilton@TheBCompany.com or info@arunshenoy.com
Links:
Spotify: https://tinyurl.com/4uuhy359
https://Instagram.com/arunshenoymusic
https://facebook.com/ArunShenoyMusic
https://twitter.com/arunshen
https://youtube.com/@arunshen
Visit ArunShenoy.com for music, products, news and awards information.
About Arun Shenoy
ARUN SHENOY is a GRAMMY® Award nominated Artist, Songwriter & Music Producer. He is best known globally for solo productions released under his own name in the field of World and Jazz music, as well as for his work with the star studded Contemporary Jazz supergroup, THE GROOVE PROJECT. Shenoy, who will turn 46 in April this year, has received significant critical acclaim over the years for his work. American music critic Jonathan Widran has noted that Shenoy’s discography may sound a bit scattered, but it is reflective of a brilliant, multi-faceted creative mind, pushed relentlessly by a restless spirit. He has noted Shenoy’s work as some of the most compelling, heartfelt and life-affirming music he has heard.
Beth Hilton
The B Company
+1 310-560-8390
bethhilton@thebcompany.com
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
YouTube
Other