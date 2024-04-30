Launch of version 2 of StoryboardHero (AI storyboard generator)
Character consistency, script import and filmmaker features
With this new version of StoryboardHero, we have answered the most common requests from our users”SINGAPORE, April 30, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- iLathys, a Singapore-based venture builder, announces the launch of StoryboardHero version 2, an upgraded version of StoryboardHero, a leading AI storyboard generator for video agencies, filmmakers and video creators.
StoryboardHero was initially launched in July 2023. This new version of StoryboardHero brings a lot of new features, such as:
- Unlimited image generation
- Creation of characters that can be used to ensure consistency
- Import of scripts
- Organization in scenes and shots
- Many shot settings for filmmakers
“With this new version of StoryboardHero, we have answered the most common requests from our users”, said JC Bouglé, one of the founders. "We have a lot more features coming up but this is a very important step for us", he added.
Storyboarding is fast evolving with the new possibilities of generative AI.
StoryboardHero is a sister company of Veeroll (AI video generation), Optim Merchandising and fewStones (corporate video production agency in Singapore).
Jean Bougle
StoryboardHero
AI Storyboard Generator