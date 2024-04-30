Submit Release
Launch of version 2 of StoryboardHero (AI storyboard generator)

AI Storyboard Generator

StoryboardHero

Character consistency, script import and filmmaker features

With this new version of StoryboardHero, we have answered the most common requests from our users”
— Jean Bougle
SINGAPORE, April 30, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- iLathys, a Singapore-based venture builder, announces the launch of StoryboardHero version 2, an upgraded version of StoryboardHero, a leading AI storyboard generator for video agencies, filmmakers and video creators.

StoryboardHero was initially launched in July 2023. This new version of StoryboardHero brings a lot of new features, such as:
- Unlimited image generation
- Creation of characters that can be used to ensure consistency
- Import of scripts
- Organization in scenes and shots
- Many shot settings for filmmakers

“With this new version of StoryboardHero, we have answered the most common requests from our users”, said JC Bouglé, one of the founders. "We have a lot more features coming up but this is a very important step for us", he added.

Storyboarding is fast evolving with the new possibilities of generative AI.

StoryboardHero is a sister company of Veeroll (AI video generation), Optim Merchandising and fewStones (corporate video production agency in Singapore).

Jean Bougle
StoryboardHero
