Launch of version 2 of StoryboardHero (AI storyboard generator)

StoryboardHero

Character consistency, script import and filmmaker features

With this new version of StoryboardHero, we have answered the most common requests from our users” — Jean Bougle

SINGAPORE, April 30, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- iLathys, a Singapore-based venture builder, announces the launch of StoryboardHero version 2, an upgraded version of StoryboardHero, a leading AI storyboard generator for video agencies, filmmakers and video creators.StoryboardHero was initially launched in July 2023. This new version of StoryboardHero brings a lot of new features, such as:- Unlimited image generation- Creation of characters that can be used to ensure consistency- Import of scripts- Organization in scenes and shots- Many shot settings for filmmakers“With this new version of StoryboardHero, we have answered the most common requests from our users”, said JC Bouglé, one of the founders. "We have a lot more features coming up but this is a very important step for us", he added.Storyboarding is fast evolving with the new possibilities of generative AI.StoryboardHero is a sister company of Veeroll (AI video generation), Optim Merchandising and fewStones ( corporate video production agency in Singapore ).

AI Storyboard Generator