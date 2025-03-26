Powata Launches Innovative Virtual Tour Service for Singapore Real Estate Market

Revolutionizing Property Viewing in the Digital Age for the Real Estate Market in Singapore

Our virtual tour service addresses the growing demand for remote property viewing, helping agents reach more potential buyers and provide a more engaging property exploration experience” — JC Bougle

SINGAPORE, SINGAPORE, SINGAPORE, March 26, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Powata Pte Ltd, a leading technology solutions provider, today announced the launch of its cutting-edge virtual tour service for real estate agents in Singapore . The new service leverages advanced digital technology to transform property viewing experiences, offering a seamless and immersive solution for both agents and potential buyers.Revolutionizing Property Viewing in the Digital AgeIn an era of increasing digital transformation, Powata's virtual tour service provides real estate agents with a powerful tool to showcase properties more effectively. The service enables agents to create high-quality, interactive 3D virtual tours that allow potential buyers to explore properties from the comfort of their homes or offices.Key Features of Powata's Virtual Tour Service:- High-Resolution 360-Degree Imaging: Capture every detail of a property with state-of-the-art camera technology- Interactive Floor Plans: Enable viewers to navigate through properties with intuitive, clickable floor plans- Customizable Branding: Agents can incorporate their own branding and contact information directly into the virtual tours- Mobile and Desktop Compatibility: Seamless viewing experience across all devices- Quick Turnaround: Professional virtual tours completed within 24-48 hours of property shoot"We're excited to introduce a game-changing solution for Singapore's real estate market," said JC Bougle, CEO of Powata Pte Ltd. "Our virtual tour service addresses the growing demand for remote property viewing, helping agents reach more potential buyers and provide a more engaging property exploration experience."Market Opportunity and InnovationWith Singapore's real estate market becoming increasingly competitive and tech-savvy, Powata's virtual tour service meets the evolving needs of both real estate professionals and property seekers. The service is particularly timely, given the continued emphasis on digital solutions in the post-pandemic landscape.Competitive Pricing and AccessibilityPowata has designed its virtual tour service to be accessible to real estate agents of all scales, offering flexible pricing packages that cater to individual agents and property agencies alike.Availability and Contact InformationThe virtual tour service is now available for real estate agents across Singapore. Interested parties can learn more by visiting powata.comAbout Powata Pte LtdPowata Pte Ltd is a technology solutions company dedicated to providing innovative digital services that transform traditional business processes. Powata is a sister company of fewStones , a leading corporate video production agency in Singapore, and StoryboardHero, a leading AI storyboard generator used by thousands of video professionals.

