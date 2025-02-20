fewStones Launches Specialized Safety Video Production Service for Singapore Businesses

Traditional safety videos often fail to capture employee attention. Our approach combines cinematic quality with instructional design to create content that resonates and drives behavioral change.” — JC Bougle

SINGAPORE, SINGAPORE, February 20, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- fewStones , Singapore's leading corporate video production agency, today announced the launch of its dedicated safety video production service, addressing the growing demand for high-quality workplace safety training content across industries.The new service offering combines fewStones' award-winning storytelling expertise with comprehensive workplace safety protocols to create engaging and effective safety training videos. This launch comes at a crucial time when organizations are increasingly prioritizing workplace safety and seeking modern, engaging ways to deliver safety training."We've observed a significant gap in the market for safety videos that both inform and engage," said JC Bouglé, Co-founder of fewStones. "Traditional safety videos often fail to capture employee attention. Our approach combines cinematic quality with instructional design to create safety content that resonates and, most importantly, drives behavioral change."The new service includes:- Custom safety scenario development- Multi-language options catering to Singapore's diverse workforce- Interactive elements for enhanced learning retention- Compliance with local workplace safety regulations- Integration with existing learning management systemsfewStones has already completed successful pilot projects with clients in manufacturing, construction, and healthcare sectors. Early results show improved safety protocol retention rates and positive feedback from employees.The service is available immediately to organizations across Singapore and the Asia-Pacific region. Companies interested in upgrading their safety training materials can schedule a consultation through fewStones' website.About fewStones: fewStones is a Singapore-based corporate video production agency known for creating impactful visual content for businesses. With a track record of serving multinational clients across various industries, fewStones combines creative storytelling with professional execution to deliver compelling corporate communications. fewStones' sister company StoryboardHero , is a SaaS platform to generate storyboards using AI.

