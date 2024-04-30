Lin’s Acupuncture Clinic Wins The ThreeBestRatedⓇ Award Of Excellence For Jaw-Dropping Eighth Time In A Row
EINPresswire.com/ -- It is never easy for a service to consistently remain the best. There are thousands of examples that have completely vanished with time, which may be because of their inability to adapt to the needs of the field and people. Quite a few people like Lin’s Acupuncture Clinic consistently evaluate their service and initiate steps to provide the best care to people who walk into their premises. The firm winning the ThreeBestRatedⓇ Award Of Excellence continuously for the eighth time in 2024 is the proof of their sustainability in the service and their ability to still remain at top over the competition.
Dr. Miaoguang Lin, the founder of the firm felt really happy to have achieved the feat and he shared, “ ThreeBestRatedⓇ has always helped us for our online promotion with their listing. Being listed as top one of the top in the service has helped us make people walk into our clinic. We are proud of this great milestone of winning the award for eight continuous years and we expect to receive the award in the years to come with our heart and soul into the service.”
Dr. Miaoguang Lin & Lin’s Acupuncture Clinic!
As a practitioner, after graduating from Medical University in 1990, Dr. Lin practiced Trauma surgery of Traditional Chinese Medicine and Western Medicine in various municipal hospitals in Guangdong province,China. During this period, Dr. Lin went to Guangdong North People's Hospital, Guangzhou University First Affiliated Hospital, and other large general hospitals for further study.
With rich clinical experience and being good at analysis, diagnosis and acupuncture treatment of various diseases, such as pain, anxiety disorder, quit smoking,verruca vulgaris etc., Dr.Lin has developed unique treatment methods for general health issues, as well as rare and complicated diseases, by artfully combining all major TCM treatment methods including acupuncture, Tui-na and herbal medicine. In order to create a personalized and comprehensive plan that addresses both the symptoms and the root of the disease, Dr.Lin goes beyond traditional evaluation methods and takes a patient’s living environment, constitution, state of mind, and seasonal changes that can affect his or her health into account to find the best solution. Dr.Lin’s strong specialties are orthopedics/pain-management, as well as internal and gynecological diseases which helped him to be a recognized member of both the Chinese Medicine and Acupuncture Association of Canada and the Saskatchewan Acupuncture Association.
Here are some words of his recent visitors:
“Dr Lin is my lifesaver. I have visited so many acupuncture places here in Saskatoon and back in Toronto. So far this is my favorite acupuncture treatment. The magic part is the hand adjustment that Dr Lin gave to me every time after the acupuncture. My shoulder and neck are relieved after treatment each time. Highly recommend it to people who like Chinese acupuncture and cupping,” said Peter Jiang about his service on Google Reviews.
While Rae of Sunshine mentioned, “Dr. Lin always leaves me feeling refreshed and my back hasn't felt this good in years. Such a kind Dr. Today he worked on my chronic fatigue and I can't wait to feel the difference in the next couple days! The front staff are amazing too! It's a very welcoming environment and you feel heard! I will recommend him to everyone needing acupuncture!”
Quit smoking, addictions alcohol, headache, migraine, neck and shoulder pain, backache, lumbago, sciatica, osteoarthritis, tennis elbow, frozen shoulder, sprain, bell’s palsy, irregular menstruation, fatigue, itching skin, weight loss, epigastralgia, menopausal syndrome, breast hyperplasia, anxiety/depression, dysmenorrhea, constipation & pareses following a stroke are the cases you can consult Dr. Miaoguang Lin at Lin’s Acupuncture Clinic for the best care.
Miaoguang Lin
Lin’s Acupuncture Clinic
+1 306-500-2223
6181608@gmail.com