SQ-USA RELEASES FIRST ESG REPORT BEFORE NATIONAL RESTAURANT ASSOCIATION SHOW

SQ-USA Celebrates The Release Of Their First ESG Report in Advance of Their Appearance at the National Restaurant Association Show

LOS ANGELES, CA, USA, May 1, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- SQ-USA, a leading manufacturer of eco-friendly biodegradble materials, recently published their first sustainability report on the environmental, social, and governance (ESG) impacts of their production lines. This report makes SQ-USA’s manufacturing and distribution processes transparent, and fully demonstrates the company’s environmentally friendly brand to both investors and customers alike.

The release of the report comes just before their appearance at the National Restaurant Association Show – the largest gathering of foodservice professionals in the Western Hemisphere – where they will showcase sustainable products. While the company has developed and manufactured products ranging from new energy to medical supplies, it is attending the show to promote its low-carbon bagasse products – molded pulp tableware that meets the demands of eco-conscious buyers in the service industry. Their products include plates, lunch boxes, disposable cups and compostable cutlery, all of which are:

- BPI Certified
- TÜV AUSTRIA OK Compost HOME Certified
- Manufactured in an EMS certified facility
- Available in both PFAS and PFAS-free options

“We are excited to be appearing again at the National Restaurant Association Show,” said Daniel Chen, VP of operations for SQ-USA. “We are proud of the work our company does for our clients and the environment, and this year we are thrilled to be able to showcase that to our customers through our ESG report.”

SQ-USA is an industry-leading manufacturer of environmentally friendly products that focuses on innovation and sustainability. It’s business model is designed to break new ground in the world of low-carbon production, and reduce the manufacturing industry’s carbon footprint on the environment.

Stop by the National Restaurant Association in Chicago on 5/18/24, where SQ-USA will appear at booth 4068D.

Daniel Chen
SQ USA
+1 626-810-1120
Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Chemical Industry, Conferences & Trade Fairs, Consumer Goods, Manufacturing


Contact
Daniel Chen
SQ USA
+1 626-810-1120
Company/Organization
SQ USA
1001 S Lawson St
City of Industry, California, 91748
United States
+1 626-810-1120
About

SQ USA is a competitive, industry-leading manufacturer focused on developing in-demand merchandise across a variety of industries. With brands ranging from SQ Medical Supplies to ECO-SQ Biodegradable, we strive to produce environmentally friendly products of the highest quality for our clients at the best possible cost. At SQ USA we believe in not only building a better world through business, but through innovation and sustainability. SQ USA is a company here today, to build a better tomorrow.

SQ USA

