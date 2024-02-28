SQ GROUP INCREASES PRODUCTION OF BIODEGRADABLE TABLEWARE AT NEW RECORD BREAKING FACILITY
SQ Group has increased production of their low-carbon bagasse products at the world’s first one-million ton bio-refinery
SQ Group have wasted no time in increasing production of their molded pulp tableware to meet the demands of eco-conscious buyers in the service industry, at the world's first one-million ton bio-refinery.
Keeping in line with their environmentally friendly approach to manufacturing, their bagasse is made from 70% sugarcane and 30% bamboo, resulting in products that have a higher fiber density and lower water content than their competitors. It also means their tableware is more durable despite being thinner and lighter.
As a versatile paper product, SQ Group molds their bagasse into a variety of biodegradable products including plates, lunch boxes, disposable cups, and even compostable cutlery. In addition to their commitment to generating green products, they are equally as committed to delivering the best quality possible to their customers:
- BPI Certified
- TÜV AUSTRIA OK Compost HOME Certified
- Products are manufactured in an EMS certified facility
- SQ Group offers both PFAS and PFAS-free options
“We wanted to tackle the issue of how much plastic and waste is generated by the food service industry,” said Daniel Chen, VP of operations for SQ-USA. “For us, the most obvious solution in creating eco-friendly food packaging was molded pulp tableware that is 100% biodegradable. Our products are compostable and will break down in less than a month – the same can’t be said for plastic.”
Daniel went on to say he was excited about the increase in production, and not just for the company. “Most importantly, an increase in production means less plastic is being used, which is what’s best for the environment, and that’s what we here at SQ Group are all about.”
