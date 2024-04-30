CloudWerx Names Sree Veturi As Senior Director Of Engineering
In today's rapidly evolving landscape, diversity of thought and experience is paramount to success.”SAN JOSE, CA, USA, April 30, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- CloudWerx names V. J. V. Subramanyeswari (Sree) as Senior Director of Engineering, Bringing Unprecedented Leadership to the Forefront of our Global Capabilities.
CloudWerx, a Premier Google Cloud Professional Service Provider and a leading force in innovative cloud solutions, proudly announces the appointment of Senior Director of Engineering, marking a significant milestone in its commitment to diverse global leadership and excellence in service delivery.
With an illustrious career spanning over 20+ years in the technology sector, Sree brings a wealth of experience and expertise to her new role. Her appointment marks a pivotal moment for both CloudWerx and the industry at large.
As the new Senior Director of Engineering, Sree will spearhead global engineering operations, oversee project management and client engagements, and ensure the highest standards of service excellence. With her proven track record of driving successful outcomes and fostering collaborative relationships, she is poised to elevate CloudWerx's Engineering capabilities to new heights.
Commenting on her appointment, Sree expressed her enthusiasm, stating, "I am honored to join CloudWerx at such an exciting time in its growth journey. I look forward to leveraging my experience to build a powerful India based team to drive impactful outcomes for our customers while championing diversity and inclusion within our organization."
As CloudWerx establishes a new office in Hyderabad, India, Sree’s leadership is a foundational part of CloudWerx global expansion to bring best-in-class talent into the CloudWerx Family. The Senior Vice President of Professional Services, Kyle Moschetto further added, "In today's rapidly evolving landscape, diversity of thought and experience is paramount to success. Sree’s appointment reflects our dedication to cultivating a dynamic leadership team that mirrors the diverse perspectives of our global services. We are excited to have her on board and are confident in her ability to drive innovation and excellence in service delivery."
We are also proud to announce that Sree is also a recent recipient of one of India’s Tech Leadership Awards at Rising 2024. Her commitment to fostering diversity, equity and inclusion has set a shining example for others to follow. CloudWerx is thrilled to support Sree on her committed journey to keep leading the way toward a more inclusive future in technology throughout India and beyond.
Jason Geis, CloudWerx Co-Founder and CEO also shared his thoughts, saying, "We are thrilled to welcome Sree to our leadership team. Her appointment underscores our commitment to fostering diverse talent and bringing fresh perspectives to the table. With her leadership, we are confident in our ability to deliver unparalleled value to our customers."
About CloudWerx:
CloudWerx is a global engineering-focused Google Cloud solutions provider dedicated to solving the toughest challenges via the elite global technology team the company has built. With a commitment to unparalleled technical expertise and next-level customer service, CloudWerx empowers businesses to accelerate successfully within complex Google Cloud environments with velocity and speed. As a Premier Partner for Google Cloud, the 2023 North American Sales Partner of the Year and the recent recipient of Google Cloud’s 2024 North American Breakthrough Partner of the Year, CloudWerx is at the forefront of cloud innovation and transformation. Visit https://www.cloudwerx.tech/ to learn more.
