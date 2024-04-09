CloudWerx Secures Coveted 2024 Google Cloud Breakthrough Partner of the Year
CloudWerx is the 2024 Google Cloud Breakthrough Partner of the Year for North America.
Google Cloud's Partner Awards celebrate the transformative impact and value that partners have delivered for customers.”SAN JOSE, CA, USA, April 8, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- CloudWerx Secures Coveted 2024 Google Cloud Breakthrough Partner of the Year Award for North America
— Kevin Ichhpurani
CloudWerx, a prominent cloud services provider, is thrilled to announce its achievement as the 2024 Google Cloud Breakthrough Partner of the Year for North America. This prestigious award underscores CloudWerx's exceptional contributions and remarkable performance in delivering cutting-edge cloud solutions to businesses, highlighting the company's unwavering dedication to innovation, technical expertise, and customer success within the Google Cloud ecosystem.
The Google Cloud Breakthrough Partner of the Year award celebrates partners who have emerged and expanded their partnership with Google Cloud, resulting in innovative breakthroughs and outstanding growth in their customer base and/or revenue. CloudWerx's in-depth understanding of Google Cloud, coupled with its agility and ability to implement customized solutions, has solidified its position as a trusted and innovative partner across various industries. By harnessing Google Cloud's advanced services, including Google Kubernetes Engine, Looker, Vertex AI, BigQuery, and Anthos, CloudWerx has successfully developed secure and highly available solutions for businesses of all sizes.
Betsy Reed, Co-Founder and President of CloudWerx, expressed her excitement and profound gratitude for being named Google Cloud's Breakthrough Partner of the Year for North America. She shared, "Receiving this esteemed award is a reflection of the unwavering commitment and effort from our team, coupled with the robust partnership we've cultivated with Google Cloud. Our ongoing commitment to providing businesses with scalable, secure, and streamlined cloud solutions is underscored by this recognition, reinforcing our confidence in the trajectory we've set for ourselves."
Since its inception, CloudWerx has exclusively committed to Google Cloud’s platform, recognizing it as best-in-class with the most advanced native features, security applications, AI innovation, and a global network. As the Google Cloud Breakthrough Partner of the Year for North America, CloudWerx remains committed to deepening its partnership with Google Cloud and will continue to deliver innovative cloud solutions that support businesses in thriving in the digital era.
“Google Cloud's Partner Awards celebrate the transformative impact and value that partners have delivered for customers," said Kevin Ichhpurani, Corporate Vice President of Global Ecosystem and Channels at Google Cloud. "We're proud to announce CloudWerx as a 2024 Google Cloud Partner Award winner and recognize their achievements enabling customer success from the past year.”
About CloudWerx:
CloudWerx is an engineering-focused Google Cloud solutions provider dedicated to solving the toughest challenges via the elite global technology team the company has built. With a commitment to unparalleled technical expertise and next-level customer service, CloudWerx empowers businesses to accelerate successfully within complex Google Cloud environments with velocity and speed. As a Premier Partner for Google Cloud in the Sell Engagement Model, CloudWerx is at the forefront of cloud innovation and transformation. Visit https://www.cloudwerx.tech/ to learn more.
Visit us on social media: LinkedIn
https://www.cloudwerx.tech/
For media inquiries, please contact:
Stephanie Hooper
CloudWerx
+1 503-961-2519
stephanie.hooper@cloudwerx.tech