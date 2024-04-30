SleepScore Analysis Reveals Impact of Stress on Sleep Quality
CARLSBAD, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, April 30, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- As Stress Awareness Month 2024 concludes, SleepScore Labs, a leader in sleep science, releases insights from an extensive analysis exploring the correlation between stress levels and sleep parameters. With a dataset comprising of over 42,000 individuals and 600,000 sleep records, the analysis sheds light on how stress affects sleep duration and quality. Since we understand the relationship between stress and sleep so deeply, SleepScore has also recently created an in-app AI-powered visualization meditation tool called DreamScape aimed at improving pre-sleep thoughts and affect.
Key findings from the analysis include:
Total Sleep Time: Users experiencing higher stress levels average less sleep compared to those with lower stress levels.
SleepScore: Lower stress levels are associated with higher SleepScores, indicating better sleep quality.
Sleep Efficiency: Stress negatively impacts sleep efficiency, with individuals reporting lower stress levels achieving higher sleep efficiency.
The analysis underscores a clear relationship between stress and sleep quality. Higher stress levels are consistently linked to shorter sleep durations and lower SleepScores, highlighting the importance of stress management for optimal sleep.
These insights reaffirm the critical link between stress and sleep health, emphasizing the value of proactive stress management strategies for improving overall sleep quality.
For more information and detailed findings, visit: https://www.sleepscore.com/blog/how-stress-affects-sleep/
About SleepScore Labs
SleepScore Labs is the company changing the world by empowering businesses to solve the world’s sleep problems at scale by driving sleep improvement powered by science and world-leading data and technology. Every health and wellness company can leverage SleepScore APIs to unlock significant value for their patients and consumers. SleepScore Labs was founded by a team of sleep experts from companies, institutions, and organizations such as ResMed, Apple, Philips, and Harvard and after studying more than 400 million hours of sleep, it offers a suite of B2B2C services to help companies improve their health and wellness outcomes.
Sources: Viviana Lo Martire, et al. Stress & sleep: A relationship lasting a lifetime. Neuroscience and Biobehavioral Reviews, 2020. https://doi.org/10.1016/j.neubiorev.2019.08.024
Skyler Wolpert
