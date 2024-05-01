Washington DC Metro Commercial Construction Company Scott-Long Welcomes Back Rick Mills as Project Executive
Scott-Long Construction has welcomed back a former team member who worked at the company over a decade ago to serve as Project Executive.
He is back at home and he brings with him a wealth of expertise that will help with the many developments we have in progress.”CHANTILLY, VIRGINIA, USA , May 1, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Scott-Long Construction has a reputation for repeat clients, but they also have returning employees. The Virginia commercial construction company recently re-hired Rick Mills to work as a Project Executive to oversee their team of construction professionals on multiple projects.
Mills has spent over 43 years in the industry and held many titles during that time period. Those include Superintendent, Senior Superintendent, General Superintendent, Owner’s representative, Project Manager, and Senior Project Manager.
“We are ecstatic to have Rick back at Scott-Long Construction,” said John Scott, CEO. “He is back at home and he brings with him a wealth of expertise that will help with the many developments we have in progress.”
Mills has been part of many different types of projects during his career ranging from multi-family living, assisted living, church construction, making improvements for tenants, hotel construction, and building high-rise offices.
“Scott-Long Construction is a place that values integrity and fairness, and it’s faith-based and family oriented,” said Mills. “I feel like I have come back home. I enjoy the relationships and friendships I have made within the construction community.”
Scott-Long Construction specializes in Washington DC Metro commercial construction work for hospitals and healthcare, as well as senior living, retail, industrial, education and businesses including restaurants and car wash construction, including providing expertise in church construction. As a Project Executive, Mills will oversee a variety of projects. With the number of construction projects the company has, it is crucial to have a leader with experience like Mills join the team.
About Scott-Long Construction
Scott-Long Construction is a leader in the development and construction industry since 1961. Located in the Washington Metropolitan Region, Scott-Long Construction has built several long standing relationships through General Contracting and Development Management services. The approach taken puts the customer at the forefront by caring for their purpose, goals, and perceptions. Scott-Long has also developed strong relationships with design partners, subcontractors, and vendors to strengthen efforts to deliver a quality product.
