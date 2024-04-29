Stargel Office Solutions named to the Houston Business Journal’s “Best Family-Owned Businesses of 2024” list

Jack Stargel (center) shown with sons Tyson (left) and Slade (right).

Family business founded in 1987 has won numerous awards and recognition over the years

We are very pleased to be included in the Houston Business Journal’s list. We are proud of our commitment to the Houston business community and the larger community in general.” — Tyson Stargel, co-president, Stargel Office Solutions

HOUSTON, TX, USA, April 29, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Stargel Office Solutions (https://www.stargel.com/), a Houston-based independent office technology dealer providing sales and service on multifunction printers, copiers and scanners combined with IT services, managed print services, software solutions and digital signage., has been named to the Houston Business Journal’s “Best Family-Owned Businesses of 2024” list.

The list of winners was announced in an April 24 edition of the Houston Business Journal, with Editor-in-Chief Sean McCrory writing, “Besides being financially successful, the companies were chosen by HBJ staff and nominated by members of the Houston business community as champions of community investment.” To qualify, companies need to have at least 51% family ownership with multiple generations of family involved in the operations of the company. Honorees will be recognized at an in-person event on June 20 at the Marriott Marquis Houston, and they will be featured in a special section in the June 21 weekly edition of the Houston Business Journal.

Stargel Office Solutions was named to a similar list in 2022 by the Houston Business Journal, “Area’s Largest Family-Owned Businesses” and has been previously listed in their “Area’s Largest Office Equipment Dealers” list.

Stargel Office Solutions has been a part of the Houston community since 1987, when Jack Stargel, the company’s Chief Executive Officer, launched the firm. Today, three family members comprise the leadership team, including brothers Tyson Stargel and Slade Stargel, who serve as co-presidents. The two brothers have both worked at the company for over 20 years. Tyson Stargel commented, “ We often say that we have worked at Stargel for most of our lives because as soon as he could, our father had us working for the company on weekends and summers.”

He continued, “We are very pleased to be included in the Houston Business Journal’s list. We are proud of our commitment to the Houston business community and the larger community in general. We are also grateful for all the efforts of the Houston Business Journal to provide extensive business coverage for our region. We extend congratulations to the other businesses who have also earned a place on this list.”

Slade Stargel, co-president, added, “We have grown up in a family business and have worked to cultivate a true family atmosphere throughout the company. We work with a great team of people who are second to none. We thank our employees, our clients, our vendors and the community for their continued loyalty and support.”

Stargel Office Solutions further expanded its reach with the September 2023 acquisition of Round Rock Copier, an office equipment company located in suburban Austin, TX, and serving the Greater Austin area.

About Stargel Office Solutions

Stargel Office Solutions was founded in 1987 by owner Jack Stargel, who has grown the company from one client 35 years ago to more than 6,000 today. Stargel Office Solution serves the needs of diverse businesses and organizations throughout the Houston area, in industries including healthcare, oil and gas, manufacturing, education, faith and worship, among others. With 100 employees and a second generation of the family also involved in the business, Stargel Office Solutions attributes its continued growth to long-lasting client partnerships.

Stargel Office Solutions is a complete office technology partner offering sales and service on multifunction printers, copiers and scanners combined with IT services, managed print services, software solutions and digital signage. Primary product lines include Toshiba, HP, DocuWare and PaperCut Print Management Software.

In addition to the Toshiba ProMasters Elite, Stargel Office Solutions has won the national Elite Dealer award from ENX Magazine/The Week in Imaging every year since 2006, and the MSP 501 (IT) award which recognizes exceptional IT professionals, in every year since 2019. The company has also been recognized by the Houston Better Business Bureau every year since 2019 with an A+ rating. And Stargel Office Solutions has been recognized by The Houston Business Journal on its “Largest Houston Independent Office Equipment Dealer” list and on its “Area’s Largest Family-Owned Businesses” list.

The firm is active in the communities it serves, engaging in numerous philanthropic activities and being active in organizations both locally and nationally. Stargel Office Solutions is a member of the Houston West Chamber of Commerce, Greater East Montgomery County Chamber, the Cy-Fair Houston Chamber of Commerce, and the company is also active in the national trade association Select Dealer Group. Founder Jack Stargel serves as Chief Executive Officer; he is joined in the business by sons Tyson and Slade who serve as co-presidents. Stargel Office Solutions maintains headquarters at 4700 Blalock Road, near the Spring Branch section of Houston, TX 77041. For additional information, please visit www.stargel.com or call 713.461.5382.