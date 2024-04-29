President Joseph R. Biden, Jr. Approves Disaster Declaration for Washington

WASHINGTON -- FEMA announced that federal disaster assistance is available for the state of Washington to supplement recovery efforts in the areas affected by severe winter storms, straight-line winds, flooding, landslides and mudslides from Jan. 5-29, 2024.

Public assistance federal funding is available to state, tribal and eligible local governments and certain private nonprofit organizations on a cost-sharing basis for emergency work and the repair or replacement of facilities damaged by the severe winter storms, straight-line winds, flooding, landslides and mudslides in the Confederated Tribes of the Colville Reservation and Clallam, Clark, Cowlitz, Ferry, Grays Harbor, Island, Jefferson, King, Klickitat, Lewis, Mason, Okanogan, Pacific, Skagit, Skamania and Wahkiakum counties.

Federal funding is also available on a cost-sharing basis for hazard mitigation measures statewide.

Lance E. Davis has been named Federal Coordinating Officer for federal recovery operations in the affected areas. Additional designations may be made at a later date if requested by the state and warranted by the results of further assessments.